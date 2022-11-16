SIX to Play Limited Engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in March 2023

The Tony Award-winning global sensation SIX will debut at The Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023, for a strictly limited seven-week engagement.

Presale tickets for SIX at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas are available now exclusively to Grazie® Rewards members and to SIX fans (via the show's social media channels and email club). Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, November 17, at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets begin at $69.99, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased at VenetianLasVegas.com, at any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

SIX will play 8 performances each week of the limited engagement-Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8:30pm, Saturday at 6:30 and 10pm and Sunday at 5pm and 8:30pm.

SIX, from Tony Award-winning creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, and producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum, is the new original musical that everyone is losing their head over! The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power! With record-breaking productions around the world-including London's West End, a UK tour, Broadway and two North American tours (Aragon and Boleyn)-SIX quickly became a global sensation thanks to its catchy, concert feel and viral online fan base affectionately known as 'the Queendom.' The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 million streams in its first month and has now been streamed over 23 million times.

"SIX has been playing to sold out audiences every night since Broadway re-opened last Fall and has quickly become an audience favorite," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "SIX is a great addition to the resort's storied history of being home to beloved and long-running Broadway shows and furthers our commitment to transforming the entertainment landscape in Las Vegas. We're excited that our guests from all over the world will have the opportunity to experience this inspiring production."

"It's so cool that SIX is going to Las-literal-Vegas?!??" said SIX co-creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. "We're sooooo very excited for the run at the incredible and iconic Palazzo Theatre. We feel like SIX is the perfect uproarious and uplifting start to any big Vegas night out!!!"

The Las Vegas engagement features the Aragon North American Tour company: Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Cassie Silva, and Kelly Denice Taylor.

SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-Winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX is currently on-stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W. 47th St) on Broadway in New York City, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. There are two companies touring across North America-the Aragon Company (the production that will visit The Venetian Resort) is currently playing an eight-week run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, MA and the Boleyn company is currently playing a two-week run at The Hobby Center in Houston, TX.