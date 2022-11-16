Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessica Chastain Will Return to Broadway in A DOLL'S HOUSE in Spring 2023

Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting for A Doll’s House will be announced shortly.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain will come to Broadway this spring as Nora Helmer in director Jamie Lloyd's new production of Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a new version by Amy Herzog.

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

A Doll's House has previously been on Broadway 13 times, with the last production being in 1997 at the Belasco Theatre.

Jessica Chastain, who made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress, said, "When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us.

While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors.

So, I couldn't be happier to play Nora in A Doll's House on Broadway! I'm very excited to work with Jamie and the incredible Amy Herzog in this city that formed me. I hope in the future to work in the West End but for now I can't wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway."

About Jessica Chastain

Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain has received numerous nominations and accolades for her work.

She can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed The Good Nurse for Netflix and will next be seen on screen as country music legend Tammy Wynette in Showtime's limited series, "George & Tammy," opposite Michael Shannon as George Jones. This limited series will chronicle the country music power couple and their complicated relationship, based on the book The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George, written by the couple's daughter, Georgette Jones.

Chastain recently wrapped production on the psychological thriller Mothers' Instinct, in which she stars opposite Anne Hathaway and on the Michel Franco directed, Memory, opposite Peter Sarsgaard.

Chastain's starring role in 2021 as the incomparable Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her the award for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards. She also received a TIFF Tribute Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Silver Shell for Best Leading Performance at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Best Actress at the 2021 Women's Image Network Awards, and the Desert Palm Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Produced by Freckle Films, the film also won the 2022 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Her recent work includes HBO's much buzzed about limited series, "Scenes From A Marriage," alongside Oscar Isaac; Universal's The 355, an international spy thriller based on an original idea by Chastain for Freckle Films, which she starred opposite Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Fan Bing Bing, and Diane Kruger; and Roadside Pictures' The Forgiven, opposite Ralph Fiennes, based on the acclaimed novel by Lawrence Osborne.

Previously, she could be seen in the onstage theater production of Salome with Al Pacino; the highly successful horror film, It Chapter 2; Aaron Sorkin's film adaptation of Molly's Game opposite Idris Elba, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama; Christopher Nolan's Interstellar with Matthew McConaughey; the Academy Award nominated drama Tree of Life opposite Brad Pitt and Sean Penn; and Kathryn Bigelow's Zero Dark Thirty, which earned her the 2013 Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and an Academy Award nomination.

In addition to her acclaimed work as an actor, Chastain launched Freckle Films, a New York based film and television production company, in 2016. In addition to The 355, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Mothers' Instinct, and the upcoming limited series, "George & Tammy," Freckle Films is currently developing a series adaptation of the novel His & Hers written by Alice Feeney alongside Endeavor Content as well as The School For Good Mothers written by Jessamine Chan.




