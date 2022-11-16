VIDEO: Julie Taymor Brings THE LION KING to THE VIEW
The Lion King is currently celebrating 25 years on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre.
Tony winner Julie Taymor appeared on The View this morning to celebrate 25 years of The Lion King on Broadway.
Taymor discussed the musical's success, how the production has affected families, and what it was like to reopen the show after the Broadway shutdown.
Later in the segment, Taymor brought along performers from the Broadway production who demonstrated the puppets used in the show that she desgined, including The Lioness, The Bird Man, and The Cheetah. Taymor discussed each puppet's different functions and meanings.
"The decision was not to put people in furry costumes and hide their faces but to create the duality ... You enjoy the human and the animal simultaneously," Taymor shared.
Taymor was the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical and remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production. Watch the new video below!
While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.
Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.
The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.
Watch Julie Taymor on The View here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 16, 2022
Bravo has shared the midseason trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three.The series follows the elite and unconventional lives of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah as they navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection. Watch the new video trailer now!
Nicole Moudaber Presents InTheMood North American Tour
November 16, 2022
Highlights include an exclusive Los Angeles appearance on December 3 at Academy for an all-night-long session—a unique play as Nicole is known for her long sets where people are enchanted and transported to another world—as well as stops in Toronto, Guadalajara, Mexico at Dreamfields, Montreal, Miami, Chicago, and Tampa.
VIDEO: Bravo Debuts MILLION DOLLAR LISTINGS LOS ANGELES Season 14 Trailer
November 16, 2022
Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' is back for Season 14 on Bravo. Returning for Season 14 are agents Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. Fresh off her promotion, Heather Altman returns part-time as partner and co-CEO of the Altman Brothers. Watch the new video trailer now!
Dukwa Shares New Single 'Prune'
November 16, 2022
Following recent releases from Mogwaa, Hiver, Brain de Palma, Peggy Gou and her coveted I Go remix package with Soulwax, DJ Koze and Maurice Fulton, Matter of Time is a stellar Gudu debut for Dukwa, promising four prime-time club workouts that are as powerful as they are tender.
VIDEO: Netflix Shares Trevor Noah's WISH YOU WOULD Comedy Special Trailer
November 16, 2022
True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. I Wish You Would marks Trevor Noah’s third original comedy special on Netflix, including Son of Patricia and Afraid Of The Dark. Watch the new video trailer now!