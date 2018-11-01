Wake Up With BWW 11/1: TORCH SONG Officially Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Alex Brightman and the Cast of BEETLEJUICE in Action

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2018

The new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) on April 25, 2019, but first the musical will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., officially opening on Sunday, November 4, 2018. We've got your first look at the cast, led by Alex Brightman, in action! Check out the all-new production photos below!. (more...)

2) Final Day To Submit Nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2018

It's the last chance to submit nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, which close this Wednesday!. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: You'll Grow Accustomed to Her Face! First Look at Laura Benanti in MY FAIR LADY

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2018

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittle in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.. (more...)

4) Disney On Broadway Holds Open Call Auditions for FROZEN, ALADDIN, and More This Winter

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2018

Disney Theatrical Productions will hold open auditions for its current and future productions of the award-winning musicals Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King in cities across North America this winter. Casting representatives from all three productions will hold open auditions for local performers in Chicago November 9-11, 2018 at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; Honolulu January 19, 2019 (location TBA); and Los Angeles February 15-17, 2019 at Downtown Dance and Movement.. (more...)

5) Alice Ripley, Daisy Eagan, and More To Join Stephen Schwartz for ORPHANED SONGS FOR ORPHANED STARFISH

by BWW News Desk - October 31, 2018

An array of talent from Broadway and stage will join composer Stephen Schwartz for a special concert titled 'Orphaned Songs for Orphaned Starfish.' The 7:00 pm event on Monday, November 19th, and held at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, NYC benefits The Orphaned Starfish Foundation www.osf.org. It features an evening of unsung and new songs as well as hits by Stephen Schwartz. . (more...)

(portrait by Walter McBride).

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-TORCH SONG officially opens on Broadway tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Watch a Clip From RED, Starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch, Coming to CInemas Next Week

Set Your DVR...

-Anthony Ramos will appear on LAST CALL WITH Carson Daly tonight!

-Barbra Streisand will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Plays the Beacon Theatre in March 2019

What we're listening to: First Listen/Sneak Peek of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Track 'Godric's Hollow'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Beth Leavel, who turns 63 today!

Beth Leavel is currently starring in The Prom on Broadway! She is a Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, and L.A. Drama Critics award winner for her performance as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone. Other Broadway: Baby It's You! (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC award nominations), Bandstand, Elf, Mamma Mia!, Young Frankenstein, 42nd Street, Crazy for You, The Civil War, Show Boat. Beth originated this role of Dee Dee Allen in the world premiere of The Prom at the Alliance Theatre. Numerous television, commercials and Off-Broadway. MFA UNC-G.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

