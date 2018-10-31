Disney On Broadway Holds Open Call Auditions for FROZEN, ALADDIN, and More This Winter

Disney Theatrical Productions will hold open auditions for its current and future productions of the award-winning musicals Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King in cities across North America this winter. Casting representatives from all three productions will hold open auditions for local performers in Chicago November 9-11, 2018 at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; Honolulu January 19, 2019 (location TBA); and Los Angeles February 15-17, 2019 at Downtown Dance and Movement.

Performers of all cultural backgrounds are strongly encouraged to attend.

All adult performers must register in person during designated sign-in times; auditions will commence immediately following each sign-in period. Frozen children's auditions will be arranged in 30-minute slots throughout the day and must be scheduled in advance via online registration.

Visit www.DisneyOnBroadway.com/casting for details and casting breakdowns.

About ALADDIN

Disney's Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is now in its fifth smash year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street).

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Australia and a tour across North America.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

For more information on Aladdin, visit www.AladdinTheMusical.com.

About FROZEN

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has already set box office records, prompting Variety to declare, "Frozen sizzles!" "Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. The New Yorker calls Frozen "thrilling" and "genuinely moving" and applauds its "inspired stagecraft," and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre running over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

For more information, visit www.FrozenTheMusical.com.

About THE LION KING

After 20 landmark years on Broadway, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by more than 95 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of THE LION KING can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo and Sapporo; Madrid; Scheveningen, Holland; Singapore; and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, THE LION KING's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

For more information worldwide, visit www.LionKing.com.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer

