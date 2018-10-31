VIDEO: Watch a Clip From RED, Starring Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch, Coming to CInemas Next Week

The critically acclaimed production of John Logan's Red with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch will be screened in selected cinemas across the UK and North America on November 7 2018.

Check out a clip from the upcoming screening in the video below!

Filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre, where it completed its run on July 28, the production is based on Grandage's original 2009 Donmar Warehouse production, that went on to win six Tony Awards including for Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

Under the watchful gaze of his young assistant, and the threatening presence of a new generation of artists, Mark Rothko takes on his greatest challenge yet: to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting.

Red reunites John Logan and Michael Grandage following Peter and Alice with Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw which formed part of MGC's inaugural season in the West End in 2013, and their feature film Genius.

For more information or to find a cinema screening Red please visit: www.redincinemas.com.

