THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Plays the Beacon Theatre in March 2019

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the musical adaption of the New York Times best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, will stop at the Beacon Theatre from Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, March 31, 2019 for six performances. Tickets will be available to the general public on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00AM.

With more than 100 million copies of the book series sold worldwide, this global phenomenon has found a new home on the live stage in a "mesmerizing" theatrical event that proves "lightning can strike twice!" (TheaterMania). Following a sold out run in New York City where it garnered three Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Musical, fans will rejoice that this "winning adaptation" (The Hollywood Reporter) is returning to rock New York City once again.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and is on a quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods. Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has a Drama Desk-nominated book by Joe Tracz, music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki and is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Patrick McCollum. The theatrical event has set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, Obie Award-winning sound design by Ryan Rumery, fight direction by Rod Kinter, and orchestrations by Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will be at the Beacon Theatre on the following dates and times:

Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00PM

Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00PM

Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 12:00PM and 4:30PM

Tickets go on sale on November 6, 2018 at 10:00AM and can be purchased online at www.beacontheatre.com/lightningthief, Ticketmaster at 1-866-858-0008 or the Beacon Theatre, Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall box offices. For group sales, call 212-465-6080. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Disabled Services Department at 212-465-6115. For group rates and information, please call 212-465-6080.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

