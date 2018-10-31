Final Day To Submit Nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide!

It's the last day to submit nominations for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, which close midnight tonight!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's local editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia! Chose your region from the list below!

Canada Calgary Edmonton Montreal Toronto Vancouver Ottawa

Please carefully and accurately fill in the nomination form for your region, making sure the production meets the eligibility requirements described above.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

