Wake Up With BWW 1/11: Golden Globes, Broadway Extends Mask and Vaccination Policy, and More!

Rachel Zegler in West Side Story

Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include this past weekend's Golden Globe Awards, during which awards were given to Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, MJ Rodriguez, Andrew Garfield, and more. Check out the full list of winners below!

Plus, the Broadway League has announced that its mask and vaccination policy has been extended to April 30.

Last night, Charlotte d'Amboise returned to Chicago as Roxie Hart beginning tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022 and Bianca Marroquín has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13, 2022.

Plus, Nik Walker will be returning to Hamilton on Broadway as Aaron Burr beginning March 1, and Nick Rashad Burroughs will take over the role of 'Ike' in Tina - the Tina Turner Musical.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, MJ Rodriguez and More Take Home Golden Globe Awards; Full List!

by Stephi Wild

Last night, the winners were announced for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Among this year's winners were Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, MJ Rodriguez from Pose, and Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM!. (more...)

Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Cast and Creative Team for CLUE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for Clue, directed by Casey Hushion (Paper Mill's A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits).. (more...)

Broadway's Mask and Vaccination Policy Extended to April 30

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City are extending mask and vaccine requirements through April 30, 2022, along with the Buy With Confidence program which allows for flexible exchanges and refunds.. (more...)

VIDEO: Remembering Bob Saget with Scenes from THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and More

by Nicole Rosky

According to TMZ and Variety, comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at 65. He was found in a hotel room in Orlando, where he appeared on Saturday night as part of a comedy tour and no cause of death has been released.. (more...)

VIDEO: Kathy Voytko, Sir Brock Warren & More Broadway Swings Featured on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

The Music Man's Kathy Voytko, Ain't Too Proud's Sir Brock Warren, Aladdin's Angelo Soriano, and The Lion King's Corey J. Skelton were featured on a recent episode of Good Morning America. Watch the full segment now!. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

by BWW Awards

Winners have been announced for 2021 first ever, by popular demand, BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards - celebrating theatre all across NYC!. (more...)

Charlotte d'Amboise Returns to CHICAGO and Bianca Marroquín Extends Her Run

by Stephi Wild

Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise returns to Chicago as Roxie Hart beginning tonight, Monday, January 10, 2022 and Bianca Marroquín has extended in her role as Velma Kelly through March 13, 2022 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY). . (more...)

Nik Walker to Return to HAMILTON as Aaron Burr

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nik Walker will be returning to Hamilton on Broadway as Aaron Burr beginning March 1!. (more...)

Bryan Cranston Will Lead POWER OF SAIL at Geffen Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Power of Sail, written by Paul Grellong (The Boys, Manuscript) and directed by Weyni Mengesha (Bars and Measures, Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!).. (more...)

Nick Rashad Burroughs Will Take Over the Role of 'Ike' in TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Nick Rashad Burroughs has been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots and King Kong and in the National Tour of Something Rotten!. His EP "Groove Machine" featuring the Pop Smash Radio Award-nominated single "Tonight" is available on all music platforms. . (more...)

