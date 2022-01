Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards

Winners have been announced for 2021 first ever, by popular demand, BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards - celebrating theatre all across NYC!

The 2021 Off/Off-Off Broadway Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2021. Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-Off Broadway Award Winners

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Cassandra McCall Endicott - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Christopher Metzger - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Brian Childers - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Robert W. Schneider - SEESAW - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Steven Fisher - THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Mara Lieberman - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best Direction Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Lucy Atkinson - TESTAMENT - 2021

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Jesse Scott - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ebony Burton, Keith A. Truax - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Mark Childers - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gwen Kingston - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Seth Bisen-Hersh - LOVE QUIRKS - 2021

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Will Turner, Terea Lotz, Yan Li, Christie Baugher - ANNA KARENINA: A RIFF - 2021

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Ashley Marinelli - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Grace Rudd - RATHSKELLER: A MUSICAL ELIXIR - 2021

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Savannah-Lee Mumford - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Stephanie Israelson - SEESAW - 2021

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dean Trevisani - THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Petrina Ampeire - REVOLUTION: TWO STORIES WITH THE SAME ENDING - 2021

Best Performance In A Streaming Musical

Alex Newell - DREAMGIRLS ON CLUBHOUSE - 2021

Best Performance In A Streaming Play

J.J. Miller - ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD - 2021

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

LOVE QUIRKS - 2021

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

SEESAW - 2021

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

THE LAST BOY...A NEW PLAY WITH MUSIC - 2021

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

James Ortiz - STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ebony Burton, Lina Younes, Sadra Tehrani - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Ronnie Marmo - I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE - 2021

Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Cady Huffman - MARGUERITE - 2021

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Megan 'Deets' Culley - STRANGER SINGS!: THE PARODY MUSICAL - 2021

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Mark Van Hare - VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC - 2021

Best Sound Design Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Chaim Rubenstein - TESTAMENT - 2021

Best Streaming Musical

A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2021

Best Streaming New Musical

THE UNREPENTANT NECROPHILE - 2021

Best Streaming New Play

TESTAMENT - 2021

Best Streaming Play

TESTAMENT - 2021

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: THE NEXT GENERATION - 2021

Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Off Broadway)

NELLIE AND THE WOMEN OF BLACKWELL - 2021

Best Video Editing Of A Streaming Play Or Musical

Bela Baptiste - TESTAMENT - 2021