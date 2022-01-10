VIDEO: Remembering Bob Saget with Scenes from THE DROWSY CHAPERONE and More

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, comedian and actor Bob Saget has died at 65. He was found in a hotel room in Orlando, where he appeared on Saturday night as part of a comedy tour (at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida) and no cause of death has been released.

Though he was known best for his work on television, Saget also appeared in two Broadway shows. In 2006 he took over the role of 'Man in Chair' in The Drowsy Chaperone and in 2015 he replaced Marc Kudisch as 'Pastor Greg' in Hand to God. "The thing I love the most about [the theatre] is the realness that you have to give. It's one take! It's not standup comedy- it's a character. It's acting. I love acting..." he said when asked about why he loves theatre. "One of the most rewarding experiences of my whole life was being in The Drowsy Chaperone."

Below, watch scenes of Bob as he made his Broadway debut in The Drowsy Chaperone (5m33s) and as he chats about returning to the stage almost a decade later.