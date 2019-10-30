Wake Up With BWW 10/30: New BACKSTAGE BITE Featuring Dana Steingold, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Earlier this week the Drama League honored Sutton Foster at its fall gala. BroadwayWorld was there, and we've got your peek inside the event in the photos below!

We're chatting with one of the moms of Broadway, Jill Abramowitz, about her favorite role yet...motherhood! Check out our full feature with the Beetlejuice star below!

This week on Backstage Bite, Katie Lynch is joined in the kitchen by Beetlejuice's Girl Scout, Dana Steingold. Watch the pair make Katie's Heart Stoppingly Good Samoa Cookies!

Keep scrolling to read more about these and other top stories!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Want to join the BroadwayWorld.com team for a great, full-time opportunity? We're seeking an eager and ambitious individual to cooperate with the site's regional sales and marketing team on a variety of special projects.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Four Evans From DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'For Forever'

by Stage Tube

All we see is sky because the four Evans from the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen's Broadway, Tour, London, and Toronto productions are giving us special performance of 'For Forever.' Check out the video to see Andrew Barth Feldman, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Sam Tutty, and Robert Markus perform the iconic Pasek & Paul song together.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: The Drama League 2019 Gala Honors Sutton Foster

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Drama League honored Sutton Foster at the organization's 36th Annual Benefit Gala this fall. The black-tie evening honoring Foster - a two-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Fred Astaire, and Gracie Award winner and star of TV Land's hit television series 'Younger' -- took place on Monday, October 28, 2019.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of BEETLEJUICE with Alex Brightman!

by Stage Tube

Just in time for Halloween, ABC News goes behind the scenes of the hit musical Beetlejuice to see how Broadway is bringing Beetlejuice back to life! ABC News' Will Ganss goes one-on-one with the ghost with the most himself, Alex Brightman.. (more...)

5) BWW Exclusive: How BEETLEJUICE's Jill Abramovitz Finds Balance as a Broadway Mom

by Monroe George

It's one of the most physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding jobs. With long hours and little sleep, you're expected to consistently portray a myriad of contrasting roles at the drop of the hat, sometimes with no prior experience or preparation a?" full out, no marking. All with a contract that offers no out, no sick leave, no vacation time, and no pay. Would you be down for the role?. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Joshua Henry

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Conquers Her Kitchen Demons for Halloween

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by Beetlejuice's Girl Scout, Dana Steingold. Check out the recipe for Katie's Heart Stoppingly Good Samoa Cookies!

Set Your DVR...

Cynthia Erivo will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Kerry Washington will appear on TODAY

What we're watching: Queen Latifah Gives THE LATE SHOW a Taste of Ursula

Queen Latifah stars in "The Little Mermaid Live!" and she gives us a little taste of what's in store with her performance as the villain Ursula.

Social Butterfly: The 2020 Presidential Candidates as Tony-Winning Best Musicals

Biden - 1776. Popular among moderates. Not really risking anything. Your Grandma probably likes it. pic.twitter.com/O6o222k1st - abby (@absobyrne) October 26, 2019

The 2020 presidential candidates just got a little more musical! With the presidential campaigns officially underway, Twitter user @absobyrne took to social media to compare the current candidates to some of Broadway's Tony-winning Best Musicals. To help you get a better understanding at the comparisons, we're giving you a look inside each of the shows, from older classics like South Pacific and Hello, Dolly! to more recent shows including Rent and The Producers.

Check them all out here!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Matthew Morrison, who turns 41 today!

Tony nominee Matthew Morrison has appeared on the Great White Way in FINDING NEVERLAND, SOUTH PACIFIC, A NAKED GIRL ON THE APPIAN WAY, THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA, HAIRSPRAY, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW and FOOTLOOSE. Among his off-Broadway credits are 10 MILLION MILES, workshops of TARZAN and THE BABY AND JOHNNY PROJECT and a reading of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Morrison is also well known for his role as 'Will Schuester' in Fox's musical dramedy GLEE.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles