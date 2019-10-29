Photo Coverage: The Drama League 2019 Gala Honors Sutton Foster
The Drama League honored Sutton Foster at the organization's 36th Annual Benefit Gala this fall. The black-tie evening honoring Foster - a two-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Fred Astaire, and Gracie Award winner and star of TV Land's hit television series "Younger" -- took place on Monday, October 28, 2019.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Celebrating Sutton Foster's career onstage and screen, including her upcoming star turn in The Music Man coming to Broadway in 2020, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Foster's honor. The star-studded program included appearances by Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, and more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Meg Fofonoff, Tim Fofonoff, Lily Yu and Mark Governor
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director/Gala Co-Producer) and Bevin Ross (Executive Director)
Stan Ponte (Board President)
Oona Jackman and JoAnn Weisel with Stan Ponte
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele
Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele
Drama League Students-Eden Bolle and Abbe Shulits
Mackenzie Warren Christopher Rice and Kirsten Beth Williams
Aaron Burr, Mackenzie Warren, Kirsten Beth Williams and Christopher Rice
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown
Beth Leavel and Liz Byrnes
Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang
Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang
Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte
Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte
Leigh Hoffman, Stephanie Kard, Laura Brandel and Timothy Huang
Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin
Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin
Joseph Pizza (Gala Co-Chair), Mary Jain (Gala Co-Chair) and Stan Ponte
Joseph Pizza, Mary Jain, Herb Engert (Honoree) and Stan Ponte
Herb Engert
Herb Engert and guests
From The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook
Joesph Pizza joins with The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes
Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes
Jelani Alladin and Nathan Johnson
Ben Randle, China Ike, Raz Golden and Rebecca Marzalek Kelly
Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster
Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster
Chris Bohinski with Jessica Carollo and Olga Turka