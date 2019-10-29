Photo Coverage: The Drama League 2019 Gala Honors Sutton Foster

The Drama League honored Sutton Foster at the organization's 36th Annual Benefit Gala this fall. The black-tie evening honoring Foster - a two-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Fred Astaire, and Gracie Award winner and star of TV Land's hit television series "Younger" -- took place on Monday, October 28, 2019.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Celebrating Sutton Foster's career onstage and screen, including her upcoming star turn in The Music Man coming to Broadway in 2020, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Foster's honor. The star-studded program included appearances by Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Meg Fofonoff, Tim Fofonoff, Lily Yu and Mark Governor



Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director/Gala Co-Producer) and Bevin Ross (Executive Director)



Stan Ponte (Board President)



Oona Jackman and JoAnn Weisel with Stan Ponte



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Jamie deRoy



Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele



Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele



Drama League Students-Eden Bolle and Abbe Shulits



Mackenzie Warren Christopher Rice and Kirsten Beth Williams



Aaron Burr, Mackenzie Warren, Kirsten Beth Williams and Christopher Rice



Will Hochman



Will Hochman



Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown



Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown



Peter Hermann



Peter Hermann



Nikka Graff Lanzarone



Nikka Graff Lanzarone



Asmeret Ghebremichael



Asmeret Ghebremichael



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel



Beth Leavel and Liz Byrnes



Leigh Silverman



Leigh Silverman



Jelani Alladin



Jelani Alladin



Clive Chang



Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang



Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang



Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte



Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte



Leigh Hoffman, Stephanie Kard, Laura Brandel and Timothy Huang



Megan McGinnis



Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin



Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin



Joseph Pizza (Gala Co-Chair), Mary Jain (Gala Co-Chair) and Stan Ponte



Joseph Pizza, Mary Jain, Herb Engert (Honoree) and Stan Ponte



Herb Engert



Herb Engert and guests



From The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook



Joesph Pizza joins with The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook



Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes



Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Laura Osnes



Jelani Alladin and Nathan Johnson



Ben Randle, China Ike, Raz Golden and Rebecca Marzalek Kelly



Sutton Foster



Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster



Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster and Stan Ponte



Chris Bohinski with Jessica Carollo and Olga Turka