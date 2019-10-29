SUTTON FOSTER
Photo Coverage: The Drama League 2019 Gala Honors Sutton Foster

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2019  

The Drama League honored Sutton Foster at the organization's 36th Annual Benefit Gala this fall. The black-tie evening honoring Foster - a two-time Tony Award, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Fred Astaire, and Gracie Award winner and star of TV Land's hit television series "Younger" -- took place on Monday, October 28, 2019.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

Celebrating Sutton Foster's career onstage and screen, including her upcoming star turn in The Music Man coming to Broadway in 2020, the gala featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Foster's honor. The star-studded program included appearances by Joel Grey, Jonathan Groff, Beth Leavel, Brandon Victor Dixon, Laura Osnes, Jelani Alladin, Miriam Shor, Peter Hermann, Megan McGinnis, Leigh Silverman, Jeanine Tesori, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Meg Fofonoff, Tim Fofonoff, Lily Yu and Mark Governor

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director/Gala Co-Producer) and Bevin Ross (Executive Director)

Stan Ponte (Board President)

Oona Jackman and JoAnn Weisel with Stan Ponte

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Jamie deRoy

Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele

Marissa O'Donnell,Rachel Resheff and Emerson Steele

Drama League Students-Eden Bolle and Abbe Shulits

Mackenzie Warren Christopher Rice and Kirsten Beth Williams

Aaron Burr, Mackenzie Warren, Kirsten Beth Williams and Christopher Rice

Will Hochman

Will Hochman

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Peter Hermann

Peter Hermann

Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Nikka Graff Lanzarone

Asmeret Ghebremichael

Asmeret Ghebremichael

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel

Beth Leavel and Liz Byrnes

Leigh Silverman

Leigh Silverman

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Clive Chang

Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang

Laura Brandel (Gala Director) and Timothy Huang

Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte

Fran Weissler and Stan Ponte

Leigh Hoffman, Stephanie Kard, Laura Brandel and Timothy Huang

Megan McGinnis

Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin

Megan McGinnis and Adam Halpin

Joseph Pizza (Gala Co-Chair), Mary Jain (Gala Co-Chair) and Stan Ponte

Joseph Pizza, Mary Jain, Herb Engert (Honoree) and Stan Ponte

Herb Engert

Herb Engert and guests

From The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook

Joesph Pizza joins with The Manhattan School of Music-Elizabeth Baxley, Rafaela Cicchetti, Liam Collins Pantelis Karastamatis, Jordan Paige Kliphon, Arielle Pizza, Austin Prebula, Savannah Sinclair and Joey Zook

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Nathan Johnson and Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Laura Osnes

Jelani Alladin and Nathan Johnson

Ben Randle, China Ike, Raz Golden and Rebecca Marzalek Kelly

Sutton Foster

Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster

Peter Hermann and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster and Stan Ponte

Chris Bohinski with Jessica Carollo and Olga Turka



