Wake Up With BWW 10/25: Darren Criss Returns to Broadway, and More!

Darren Criss is coming back to Broadway! The actor will return in David Mamet's American Buffalo next year!

Full casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway! Joining the cast are Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and more!

The Tony committee has revealed its rulings on some of this season's shows. Read what they had to say about Moulin Rouge!, Betrayal, and more!

Broadway Records today announced that Randy Rainbow: Hey Gurl, It's Christmas! will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 8, 2019.. (more...)

2) Full Cast Announced for MRS. DOUBTFIRE Including Cameron Adams, Doreen Montalvo, and More

Complete casting has been announced for Mrs. Doubtfire, the new musical that will have its world premiere this holiday season at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, playing November 26 a?' December 29, 2019.. (more...)

3) Darren Criss To Return To Broadway In AMERICAN BUFFALO Revival

Darren Criss returns to the Broadway stage in David Mamet's AMERICAN BUFFALO.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look at HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in San Francisco

The West Coast production of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child welcomed its first audience on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at San Francisco's Curran Theater. After first announcing the production in June 2018 and following a nearly five-month transformation of the Curran, the theater will open its doors to more than 1,600 fans as the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the most awarded play in theater history begins its run in San Francisco.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Tony Awards Administration Committee Determines Eligibility for MOULIN ROUGE, BETRAYAL and More

Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the first time this season and confirmed the eligibility status of six Broadway productions for the 2020 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2019-2020 season to decide the eligibility for the 74th Annual Tony Awards.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Mandy Patinkin release his solo album today!

Tony Award-winning legend Mandy Patinkin's latest solo album, Children and Art, is released on Nonesuch Records.

In addition to a song written by Patinkin, the album includes compositions from Stephen Sondheim, Taylor Mac, Lyle Lovett, and Tom Waits.

The album pulls tracks from Patinkin's 2018 Diary albums as well as his 1998 album Mamaloshen.

Children and Art is currently available at MandyPatinkinDiary.com.

BWW Exclusive: Melissa Errico Sings 'The Way He Makes Me Feel' From LEGRAND AFFAIR (DELUXE EDITION)

Ghostlight Records will release Legrand Affair (Deluxe Edition) from Tony Award-nominated singer, actress and writer Melissa Errico on Friday, November 8. The track "The Way He Makes Me Feel" will be available to customers who pre-order the album starting on Friday, October 25.

Set Your DVR...

Lea Michele will appear on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Tituss Burgess will appear on TODAY

Harry Connick Jr. will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

What we're geeking out over: See Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift Collaborate On New Music For CATS Movie

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber have collaborated on a new song for the CATS movie titled "Beautiful Ghosts" which is performed by Frankie Hayward, and reprised again in the film by Judi Dench. Swift will perform the song over the end credits.

What we're watching: Original Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform Special Medley on THE VIEW

The six women who originated their iconic roles in Broadway's 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'The Lion King,' 'Tarzan,' 'Mary Poppins,' and 'Frozen' stopped by The View to perform a special medley to celebrate 25 years of Disney on Broadway.

The women who participated were Susan Egan (Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'), Heather Headey (Nala in 'The Lion King,' Aida in 'AIDA'), Ashley Brown (Mary in 'Mary Poppins'), Merle Dandridge (Kala in 'Tarzan'), Caissie Levy (Elsa in 'Frozen') and Patti Murin (Anna in 'Frozen').

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adam Pascal, who turns 49 today!

Adam Pascal most recently took over the role of Edward Lewis during periods of the run of Pretty Woman on Broadway. Pascal led Broadway's smash hit Something Rotten as Shakespeare across North America. He starred as the original Roger Davis in the Off-Broadway, Broadway and London productions of Rent. He was the original Radames in Broadway's Aida and starred as the Emcee in Roundabout's Broadway production of Cabaret. Pascal played Huey Calhoun in Broadway's Memphis and Billy Flynn in Broadway's Chicago. Adam recently played Chad in Broadway's Disaster! He and his wife Cybele co-own the gluten and allergen-free company Cybele's Free to Eat.

