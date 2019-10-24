VIDEO: Original Disney on Broadway Leading Ladies Perform Special Medley on THE VIEW

The six women who originated their iconic roles in Broadway's 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'The Lion King,' 'Tarzan,' 'Mary Poppins,' and 'Frozen' stopped by The View to perform a special medley to celebrate 25 years of Disney on Broadway.

The women who participated were Susan Egan (Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast'), Heather Headey (Nala in 'The Lion King,' Aida in 'AIDA'), Ashley Brown (Mary in 'Mary Poppins'), Merle Dandridge (Kala in 'Tarzan'), Caissie Levy (Elsa in 'Frozen') and Patti Murin (Anna in 'Frozen').

Watch the performance below!

Tickets for the Disney on Broadway 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert for Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS on November 4th are still available at: www.broadwaycares.org





