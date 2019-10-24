Darren Criss To Return To Broadway In AMERICAN BUFFALO Revival

Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss will star alongside Emmy & Tony Award winner Laurence Fishburne and Academy Award & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo, directed by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre)

Darren Criss returns to the Broadway stage after receiving the Emmy Award and the Golden Globe Award for his performance as "Andrew Cunanan" in FX's "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." He made his Broadway debut as J. Pierrepont Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. American Buffalo marks his return to the Broadway stage after having last starred in the title role of the hit 2015 revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Performances are set to begin on March 24, 2020 with an official opening on Tuesday, April 14th, 2020 at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street).

Three small-time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed stars Academy Award nominee and Emmy® winner Laurence Fishburne (Thurgood, "The Matrix"), Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards," Fool For Love), and Emmy® winner Darren Criss ("The Assassination of Gianni Versace," Hedwig), under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony®-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company). American Buffalo returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times hails it as, "David Mamet's most affecting and gripping play," and Frank Rich of The New York Times declares, "AMERICAN BUFFALO is one of the best American plays of the last decade."

AMERICAN BUFFALO premiered on Broadway in 1977 and received the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best American Play. It went on to be nominated for the Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Play for the 1983 production and a film version of the acclaimed work was released in 1996.

The full creative team for American Buffalo will be announced at a later date.





