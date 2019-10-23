Wake Up With BWW 10/23: SCOTLAND, PA Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Happy opening to Scotland, PA which officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

It was recently announced that Jenn Colella would be departing Come From Away. Her replacement will be Becky Gulsvig, who played the role of Beverley Bass on the tour!

Drew Gehling will return to Waitress once more! The original Dr. Pomatter will come back to the diner beginning October 30, and close out the production.

by Kay Alexandra

My friend texted me the Instagram post as soon as she saw it. It was April 2018 and the post showed Broadway's Patti Murin looking confident and in command in a photo of her as Frozen's Anna. The accompanying post talked about missing a performance to deal with her anxiety.. (more...)

2) Becky Gulsvig Will Play Beverley Bass in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Fresh from her role as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on tour, Becky Gulsvig will take over the role on Broadway, beginning November 12.. (more...)

3) Photo Flash: BEETLEJUICE Stars Creep Out at BEETLEJUICE BLACK & WHITE BALL

Sophia Anne Caruso, Eddie Perfect, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more of the Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE performed for a sold-out crowd of fans of the strange and unusual at the Beetlejuice Black & White Ball last night at PUBLIC Arts.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW

by Stage Tube

Julie Andrews appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, October 21, where she opened up about going to therapy.. (more...)

5) BWW TV: Go Inside Rehearsals for JAGGED LITTLE PILL on Broadway!

by TV - Press Previews

The new Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill will begin preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Sunday, November 3, 2019, with an official opening night of Thursday, December 5, 2019.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

SCOTLAND, PA officially opens off-Broadway tonight!

This will be a limited engagement at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). The new musical features a book by Michael Mitnick, music & lyrics by Adam Gwon, directed by Lonny Price and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphress as "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Wild with the Cast of BEETLEJUICE!

Things got wonderfully wild at Broadway Sessions recently as we welcomed cast members form Beetlejuice! Cast members Kelvin Moon Loh, Natalie Charles Ellis, Abe Goldfarb, Kim Sava, Elliot Mattox, Tessa Alves, and wardrobe staffer Travis Ryder sang and played games and brought the NetherWorld to the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Enjoy these highlights.

Set Your DVR...

Lea Michele will appear on A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Taye Diggs will appear on THE REAL

Neil Patrick Harris will appear on TODAY

Harry Connick Jr. will appear on DAILY POP

What we're watching: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Anthony Ramos was the musical guest on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden where he performed "Mind Over Matter" from his upcoming album, The Good & The Bad, which will be released on October 25..

Social Butterfly: Original WAITRESS Star Drew Gehling Will Return This Fall

Guess who's back? We are SO excited to announce that @drewgehling will be back at the diner starting October 30! He will be closing up the diner as Pomatter thru Jan 5th! pic.twitter.com/YflRnPOnyA - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) October 22, 2019

BroadwayWorld has learned the original Dr. Pomatter, Drew Gehling, will make a return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre this fall. Gehling will take over the role, currently played by Mark Evans, beginning October 30, through the show's closing performance on January 5.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Rupert, who turns 68 today!

Rupert previously appeared on Broadway in On the Town in 2014. Among his other credits on the Great White Way are Legally Blonde, Ragtime, Falsettos, City of Angels, Mail, Sweet Charity -- which won him a Tony in 1986 -- Shakespeare's Cabaret, Pippin and The Happy Time.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





