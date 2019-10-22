BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Gets Wild with the Cast of BEETLEJUICE!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

Things got wonderfully wild at Broadway Sessions recently as we welcomed cast members form Beetlejuice! Cast members Kelvin Moon Loh, Natalie Charles Ellis, Abe Goldfarb, Kim Sava, Elliot Mattox, Tessa Alves, and wardrobe staffer Travis Ryder sang and played games and brought the NetherWorld to the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Enjoy these highlights.

Don't forget to join us for our 5th annual ElphaBall this coming Thursday evening!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





