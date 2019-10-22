Original WAITRESS Star Drew Gehling Will Return This Fall
BroadwayWorld has just learned the original Dr. Pomatter, Drew Gehling, will make a return to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre this fall. Gehling will take over the role, currently played by Mark Evans, beginning October 30, through the show's closing performance on January 5.
Guess who's back? We are SO excited to announce that @drewgehling will be back at the diner starting October 30! He will be closing up the diner as Pomatter thru Jan 5th! pic.twitter.com/YflRnPOnyA- Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) October 22, 2019
Gehling returns to Waitress after a run in Almost Famous at San Diego's La Jolla Playhouse. His other Broadway credits include: On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Jersey Boys. Regional: Dave (Helen Hayes nomination), Roman Holiday, The Scarlet Pimpernel (Lincoln Center Concert), Waitress, Johnny Baseball (A.R.T.); Billy & Ray (Vineyard Theatre); A Minister's Wife, I Believe (LCT); Anne of Green Gables (Off Broadway). Development: The Secret Garden (upcoming), American Psycho, The Searchers, Big Fish, Sunset Boulevard. TV/Film: "Instinct," "The Code," "Dietland," "The Good Fight," "Succession," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Elementary," "30 Rock," "Smash," Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight (HBO), The Indoor Boys, Stomach People, Desert Guests, "Daily Show," "Live from Lincoln Center." Academically, Drew has co-authored a paper about Professional Sings along with several faculty members at the NYU Voice Center. He is an alumnus of both Carnegie Mellon and Columbia Universities and is thrilled to be working with this incredible team of friends both old and new.
Now in its fourth year on Broadway, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
