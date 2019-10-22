VIDEO: Julie Andrews Opens Up About Going to Therapy on THE LATE SHOW

Julie Andrews appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT last night, October 21, where she opened up about going to therapy.

Andrews opens up about her experience with therapy in his book Home Work.

"My head was so full of clutter and garbage," she reveals, discussing her mental state after splitting from her first husband.

"The truth is, why not, if it helps anybody else have the same idea? These days, there's no harm in sharing it, I think everybody knows the GOOD WORK it can do."

Watch the full segment below!

Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries.

Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.





