Wake Up With BWW 10/22: COMPANY Casting, and More!

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes...the cast of Company! Joining the cast of the Broadway production are Matt Doyle, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and many more!

Tommy is coming back to Broadway! The Who's Tommy will return in the 2021 season, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, who also directed the original Broadway production.

The national tour of A Bronx Tale officially opens tonight! The tour, led by American idol winner Nick Fradiani, begins performances in Waterbury, CT!

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Company! Joining the previously announced Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne, are Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Terence Archie as Larry, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.. (more...)

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!. (more...)

On October 30, 'the modern Renaissance Women of Entertainment' INDIGGO TWINS- Grammy-winning singers/songwriters, bestselling authors and identical twin actresses- are coming back to Playboy Club NYC with WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL, the twins' long-running off Broadway Musical. . (more...)

In cooperation with Atlantis Twenty and ABS-CBN, Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group presents Tony winner Lea Salonga (Mrs. Lovett) and Jett Pangan (Sweeney Todd) in Sweeney Todd.. (more...)

It was announced today that producers Hal Luftig and Patrick Catullo will bring a new production of the classic rock opera The Who's Tommy back to Broadway in the 2021 season, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff, who also directed the original Broadway production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The national tour of A Bronx Tale officially opens tonight in Waterbury, CT!

A Bronx Tale is the new musical featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater.

2015 American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will play Lorenzo, with Jeff Brooks as Sonny, Alec Nevin as Calogero, Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Stefanie Londino as Rosina and George Vickers V as Tyrone.

BWW Exclusive: Interview: Richard Thomas Is a Happy Warrior in THE GREAT SOCIETY

Years before the first Christmas on Walton's Mountain, Richard Thomas was a 17-year-old taking in the shock and awe served up by the year 1968: the assassinations of MLK and RFK, the civil rights movement, the escalation of the Vietnam War.

These days, he's taking it all in again, as Vice President Hubert Horatio Humphrey in The Great Society by Robert Schenkkan, who continues his Broadway exploration of Lyndon Johnson's turbulent presidency that began in the Tony Award-winning ALL THE WAY.

Set Your DVR...

John Lithgow will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Taye Diggs will appear on THE TALK

What we're watching: Watch Eden Espinosa Get Ready to Return to BKLYN as She Rehearses for Reunion Concert!

Last night BKLYN returned with a 15th Anniversary reunion concert for one-night-only. The company was led by Eden Espinosa (RENT, Wicked) as Brooklyn, Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge, In the Heights) as Faith, and stage star Ramona Keller (The Public Theatre's Hercules, City Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Paradice, with Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Les Miserables) as Taylor Collins, and Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington (Once On This Island, CATS) as Streetsinger. Original Broadway cast members Julie Reiber (Come From Away), Horace V. Rogers (Tarzan), Caren Lyn Tackett (High Fidelity) will complete the cast,

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Espinosa, musical director James Sampliner and director Matt Logan as they take a break from rehearsals. Plus, watch as Eden joins James at the piano to perform "I Never Knew His Name."

Social Butterfly: Kristin Chenoweth and Cheyenne Jackson Stop By LA Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

I'm just processing what i just witnessed. Up until now only tears ..... soon i will have words. #LightInThePiazza @DoveCameron @ReneeFleming #BrianStokesMitchell and the entire cast and orchestra pic.twitter.com/qD8BOiNRXo - Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 21, 2019

Kristin Chenoweth and Cheyenne Jackson recently stopped by LA Opera's The Light in the Piazza! The pair posed for a photo backstage with Dove Cameron, before Chenoweth took to Twitter to gush over the production.

"I'm just processing what I just witnessed," she writes. "Up until now only tears ..... soon I will have words."

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who turns 44 today!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is well-known to television audiences for his work on the hit ABC comedy series "Modern Family," where his acclaimed performance as Mitchell Pritchett has earned him five Emmy Award nominations, among many other accolades. Equally at home on stage and screen, he is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, having appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed; Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theater Club, Second Stage and The Vineyard; and in five productions with Shakespeare in the Park. He made his Playwrights Horizons debut in LOG CABIN earlier this year.

