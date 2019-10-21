PHOTO: Kristin Chenoweth and Cheyenne Jackson Stop By LA Opera's THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
Kristin Chenoweth and Cheyenne Jackson recently stopped by LA Opera's The Light in the Piazza! The pair posed for a photo backstage with Dove Cameron, before Chenoweth took to Twitter to gush over the production.
"I'm just processing what I just witnessed," she writes. "Up until now only tears ..... soon I will have words."
I'm just processing what i just witnessed. Up until now only tears ..... soon i will have words. #LightInThePiazza @DoveCameron @ReneeFleming #BrianStokesMitchell and the entire cast and orchestra pic.twitter.com/qD8BOiNRXo- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 21, 2019
L.A. Opera presents The Light in the Piazza!Renée Fleming and Emmy winner Dove Cameron star as Margaret and Clara Johnson, two American tourists in Italy. Their grand vacation plans take an unexpected detour when young Clara is swept off her feet by a local charmer. Brian Stokes Mitchell plays the role of Signor Naccarelli, the debonair father of a wealthy Florentine family.
With a Tony-winning score by Adam Guettel and a Tony-nominated book by Craig Lucas, The Light in the Piazza premiered on Broadway in 2005.
Tickets to The Light in the Piazza are on sale now. Tickets begin at $24 and can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).
