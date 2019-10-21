BWW TV: Meet the Indiggo Twins of WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL- Coming to the Playboy Club on 10/30!

On October 30, "the modern Renaissance Women of Entertainment" INDIGGO TWINS- Grammy-winning singers/songwriters, bestselling authors and identical twin actresses- are coming back to Playboy Club NYC with WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL, the twins' long-running off Broadway Musical.

Based on the 5-minute older twin sister Mhaela's 500-page bestselling novel "Wicked Clone or How to Deal with the Evil", WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL tells the story of a vampire bitten by a human. A blend of musical theatre and film from Transylvania's 15th century to modern NYC and beyond, WICKED CLONE THE CINEMA MUSICAL features 25 original music compositions from their WICKED CLONE Original Off Broadway cast recording released with Broadway Records, a Shakespearean atmosphere and a pop-symphonic soundtrack.

The performance preceded by a Transylvanian meal and drink, included in the ticket price! CLICK HERE for tickets.

Below, watch as the twins sit with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about what to expect from the show, where the inspiration came from, and so much more!





Related Articles