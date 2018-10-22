Wake Up With BWW 10/22: BROADWAY FIGHTS BACK Concert and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) COME FROM AWAY Becomes Longest Running Canadian Musical on Broadway!

by BWW News Desk - October 21, 2018

Today, October 21, COME FROM AWAY will become the longest running Canadian musical in Broadway history, with its the 675th performance. The record was previously held by The Drowsy Chaperone, which played 674 performances before closing in 2007.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Los Angeles?

by Review Roundups - October 21, 2018

'Dear Evan Hansen' opened its Los Angeles engagement October 19.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE FERRYMAN

by TV - Red Carpets - October 21, 2018

The Broadway engagement of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, will celebrate opening night this Sunday, October 21 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W. 45th Street). Check out new photos from the production below!. (more...)

4) BWW Review: Christine Lahti is Gloria Steinem in Emily Mann's Riveting GLORIA: A LIFE

by Michael Dale - October 21, 2018

'I grew up in working class Toledo,' says the subject of Emily Mann's Gloria: A Life, arguably the most potent, informative, emotionally riveting and ultimately uplifting theatre piece currently playing in New York, 'and my biggest dream was to become a Rockette.'. (more...)

5) BWW TV: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Goes Right with the Kid Critics!

by BroadwayWorld TV - October 21, 2018

We are continuing the series with Tai (12), Isabella (14), and Charles (11), who recently headed to the Lyceum Theatre to check out The Play That Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Jason Robert Brown, Ar'iel Statchel, and More will Appear in Concert with BROADWAY FIGHTS BACK WITH MARCH FOR OUR LIVES tonight!

-SCHOOL GIRLS, OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY officially opens tonight off-Broadway!

-Abingdon Theatre Co Gala Honors Donna Murphy at Tonight's Gala!

BWW Exclusive: Listen to the First Track from Margo Seibert's Album, 'Make Up Your Mind'

What we're geeking out over: BE MORE CHILL Movie in Development; Producers Set

What we're listening to: Listen to a Brand New BE MORE CHILL Demo Track Sung By Joe Iconis

Social Butterfly: Watch as Melissa Errico Talks Solo Show, Sondheim & More on BWW Live!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who turns 43 today!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is well-known to television audiences for his work on the hit ABC comedy series "Modern Family," where his acclaimed performance as Mitchell Pritchett has earned him five Emmy Award nominations, among many other accolades. Equally at home on stage and screen, he is a two-time Drama Desk Award winner, having appeared on Broadway in On the Town, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Fully Committed; Off-Broadway with Manhattan Theater Club, Second Stage and The Vineyard; and in five productions with Shakespeare in the Park. He made his Playwrights Horizons debut in LOG CABIN earlier this year.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

