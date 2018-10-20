EXCLUSIVE: Listen to the First Track from Margo Seibert's Album, 'Make Up Your Mind'

Margo Seibert - the performer who has taken Broadway by storm in musicals such as Rocky and In Transit - will release her upcoming solo album, 77th Street, on Friday, October 26.

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first listen to the album. Check out the track 'Make Up Your Mind' below!

Produced by Michael Croiter, 77th Street features Seibert's inspired original songs that incorporate eclectic rock and folk influences, and reimagined theater and pop classics, both delivered with her nuanced vocal performances that have captivated critics and audiences.

Seibert will celebrate the album with a special concert at Joe's Pub on Monday, October 22 at 9:30 PM.

To pre-order 77th Street, please visit www.YellowSoundLabel.com and to purchase tickets to the concert, visit JoesPub.com.

The band for both the album and Joe's Pub is led by Musical Director Tedd Firth on piano and B3 organ, with Sasha Brown on electric and acoustic guitar, Michael Croiter on drums, and Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass.

Margo Seibert originated the leading roles of "Adrian" in the Broadway production of Rocky (Drama League Award Nomination), and of "Jane" in the new Broadway musical, In Transit. Off-Broadway credits include Tamar of the River (2014 Drama Desk Award nomination, "Outstanding Actress in a Musical"), and The Undeniable Sound of Right Now. Her select regional credits include: A Doll's House, Part II; Ever After; The Last Five Years; and Candide. Margo's TV credits include "Instinct," "The Good Cop," "Elementary," and "Boardwalk Empire."

Margo Seibert - "77TH STREET" TRACK LIST

