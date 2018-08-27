Abingdon Theatre Co Gala to Honor Donna Murphy Plus Performance From Upcoming CLOSER THAN EVER

Abingdon Theatre Company will launch their 26th season with a special one-night-only gala event on Monday, October 22 at The Edison Ballroom. The evening honors two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Passion; Wonderful Town). The event will begin at 6PM with a cocktail reception, dinner, honoree tribute and live auction, followed by an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever. (Casting to be announced.) Closer Than Ever will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin. Individual Gala tickets, starting at $500, include access to the cocktail reception, dinner, honoree tribute and live auction at 6PM, followed by orchestra seating for Closer Than Ever at 8PM. A limited number of $125 performance-only tickets are also available, which include general admission with open bar for the8PM performance. Doors open at 7:30PM for performance-only tickets. Both Individual Gala tickets and performance-only tickets are available at abingdontheatre.org or by calling 212-868-2055, ext. 2.

Additionally, Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the first main stage production of its 2018-2019 season. Abingdon Theatre Company will collaborate with The Bushwick Starr to present The Things That Were There, a new play by award-winning playwright and performer David Greenspan (I'm Looking for Helen Twelvetrees at Abrons Arts Center, Go Back To Where You Are at Playwrights Horizons, The Myopia at The Foundry Theatre). Directed by Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation,[PORTO],Caught), The Things That Were There runs October 10 - November 3 at The Bushwick Starr Theater, 207 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY (between Irving and Wyckoff Streets). Opening night is Saturday October 13 at 8PM. Performances are Mondays - Saturdays at 8PM. Tickets will be available startingSeptember 11 at www.thebushwickstarr.org. Visit the website for more information.

Featuring Evander Duck, Jr., David Greenspan, Caitlin Morris, Cesar J. Rosado and Mary Shultz, The Things That Were There is a memory play and a meditation on loss. Set on the occasion of a celebratory dinner the play dramatizes the events and relationships of a family over many years - as past incidents are recalled and at times relived. Certain scenes begin again with slight or significant variation as a means of investigating family relationships through a continually shifting lens and exploring the tragic and comic potential of each event.

The Things That Were There features scenic and costume design by Carolyn Mraz and lighting design by Barbara Samuels.

"We're thrilled to be honoring the incomparable Donna Murphy at this year's gala," says Tony Speciale, Artistic Director, Abingdon Theatre Company. "I have been a huge fan of hers for years, having grown up listening to the original Broadway cast album of Passion. To be able to celebrate her extraordinary talents with this riveting song cycle by the legendary Maltby and Shire is a dream come true.We're also excited to collaborate with The Bushwick Starr in presenting David Greenspan's The Things That Were There as our season opener. I have long been an admirer of David's innovative work and this particular family drama is especially poignant."

Abingdon Theatre Company is dedicated to developing and producing new American work by emerging and established artists. Under the artistic direction of Tony Speciale, the company provides an intimate home where artists can collaborate within a supporting and nurturing environment. Abingdon searches for stories about the human experience that bravely reflect, challenge and celebrate the ever-evolving world in which we live. To date, the company has collaborated with more than 200 playwrights, produced 92 New York and world-premieres, presented more than 700 readings, staged over 175 ten-minute plays, and commissioned 6 one-act plays. Notable artists who have worked at Abingdon include Carl Andress, Bryan Batt, Reed Birney, Anne Bogart and Siti Company, Robert Brustein, Mario Cantone, Jeff Croiter, Maxwell Caulfield, Dick Cavett, Jocelyn Clarke, Philip Dawkins, Eve Ensler, John Epperson, Jane Greenwood, Chisa Hutchinson, Arthur Kopit, James Lecesne, Ralph Macchio, Roberta Maxwell, Charles Mee, Jason O'Connell, Nancy Opel, Austin Pendleton, Sam Pinkleton, Lanie Robertson, Marcia Rodd, Mfoniso Udofia and Michael Weller. Abingdon's 2014 production of Brian Richard Mori's Hellman v. McCarthy was filmed and presented by WNET as part of its inaugural Theatre Close Up series. abingdontheatre.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You