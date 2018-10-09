Jason Robert Brown, Ar'iel Statchel, and More Broadway Stars to Appear in Concert with BROADWAY FIGHTS BACK WITH MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

The New York theatre community is collaborating with the Marjory Stoneman Douglas survivors and activists from March For Our Lives to present a one-night only concert event: Broadway Fights Back with March For Our Lives.

The concert will take place at the Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street) in New York City on the evening of Monday, October 22, 2018 at 7:30 PM. Stars from stage and screen will come together with notable activists to perform protest anthems and songs of change from both musical theatre and popular genres. There will be appearances throughout the evening from speakers and special guests discussing the upcoming midterm elections, social change, and youth involvement in politics through the lens of gun violence. Voter education tools will be provided in partnership with the #BeltTheVote campaign. Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.com.

"Broadway Fights Back is about getting the theater community and its wide-reaching influences actively involved in the conversation surrounding gun violence prevention and youth empowerment. We want to make sure everyone who can be, is registered to vote and prepared to head to the polls in November. This concert helps raise more awareness for the work of March For Our Lives and the ongoing efforts to end gun violence," said Alex Wind, March for Our Lives organizer (2018 Time 100 List) in a statement.

Performers confirmed to appear alongside the March For Our Lives student activists and local youth activists include the Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, The Last 5 Years), Jessica Keenan Wynn (Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again; Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Nicolette Robinson (Waitress), Tony Award winner Ar'iel Statchel (The Band's Visit), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), Barrett Wilbert Weed (Mean Girls), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "Smash"), Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit), Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants), George Salazar (Be More Chill),Mallory Bechtel (Dear Evan Hansen), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Wesley Taylor (Spongebob Squarepants), Timothy Hughes(Frozen), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Jenn Gambatese (School of Rock), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose), the cast ofThe Lightning Thief, and more to be announced.

The evening will be directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), with musical direction by Ted Arthur (Once On This Island). Broadway Fights Back with March For Our Lives is produced by Yael Silver and Rachel Sussman in association with Sydney Steele, Kevin Duda, Robb Nanus, Diana DiMenna, and Robin Carus. Kevin Duda serves as general manager, with Robin Carus as casting director. Emma Iacometta will be the evening's stage manager.

All profits will be donated directly to March For Our Lives. Tickets range from $30-$150 and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

