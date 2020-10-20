Wake Up With BWW 10/20: BEETLEJUICE Comes to South Korea, CHESS in Russia, and More!

Learn more about all of today's top stories!

1) VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

by Stage Tube

Noah Lindquist has written an entertaining parody of Be Our Guest from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, all about the simple task of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.. (more...)

2) The Sanderson Sisters Reunite for an Instagram HOCUS POCUS Reunion

by TV News Desk

The cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween celebration, held virtually this year.. (more...)

3) BEETLEJUICE Will Premiere in South Korea in 2021

It has been confirmed that the first Korean production of Beetlejuice, performed in the Korean language, will come to Seoul, South Korea next year.. (more...)

4) Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Announce Holiday Album and 2021 UK Tour

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca Records on 20th November. They also announce a UK Arena tour in 2021, including a date at London's O2 Arena on 19th December 2021.. (more...)

5) Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical

On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Tune in here!

- Gabrielle Stravelli will debut a new set of jazz and American popular music for the new Radio Free Birdland online concert series. The concert takes place at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Lehár's The Merry Widow, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Keala Settle Sings 'Being Alive' from COMPANY as Part of The Seth Concert Series

Keala Settle's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series is now available On Demand. Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered this weekend, featuring Keala singing 'Being Alive' from Company!

What we're watching: Watch Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar in John McDaniel's New Musical, STICKS & STONES

The new musical Sticks & Stones just premiered on Friday, featuring a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar and many more. The stream, which airs as part of National Bullying Prevention Month, benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation.

Did you miss the broadcast? You can watch the whole musical right here through October 20 (8pm).

