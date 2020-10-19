Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

"Wear a mask, wear a mask, is that really much to ask?"

Oct. 19, 2020  

Noah Lindquist has written an entertaining parody of Be Our Guest from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, all about the simple task of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.

The song, performed by Lindquist and Ashley Young, is based on the original song by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Check out the video below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


