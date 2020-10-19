VIDEO: Check Out 'Wear a Mask', a Parody of 'Be Our Guest' From BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

"Wear a mask, wear a mask, is that really much to ask?"

Noah Lindquist has written an entertaining parody of Be Our Guest from Disney's Beauty and the Beast, all about the simple task of wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.

The song, performed by Lindquist and Ashley Young, is based on the original song by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Check out the video below!

