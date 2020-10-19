The Sanderson Sisters Reunite for an Instagram HOCUS POCUS Reunion

Promoting their upcoming 'Hulaween' reunion!

The cast of Hocus Pocus will reunite for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween celebration, held virtually this year. This year's event is call "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover."

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reunited in their film costumes on Instagram today to promote the event. See Midler's post linked below!

The virtual gala will take place on Friday, October 30.

The event will feature Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, as well as some guests, all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project's critical environmental and social justice work.

"In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" is hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The star-studded list of guests includes Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von Haselberg, and other surprises.

Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night.

Photo Credit: Bette Midler

