Photos/Video: First Look at the Russian Premiere of CHESS The Musical

The show officially premiered on October 17.

On October 17, Chess the Musical made its Russian premiere at the MDM Theatre, Moscow.

A legendary play about a confrontation between Soviet and American chess masters for the world chess crown, set against the backdrop of the Cold War, has finally made it to the Russian audience.

Get a first look at the production in the photos and video below!

The world premiere of CHESS was held in 1986 at London's West End. Created by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and Sir Tim Rice, CHESS has since been staged all around the globe.

Four great chess masters: Boris Spassky, Bobby Fischer, Victor Korchnoy, and first and foremost - multiple-time world champion Anatoly Karpov, became prototypes for the two main characters.

