Wake Up With BWW 10/12: Rest in Peace, Dame Angela Lansbury

Today's top stories: Rest in Peace Angela Lansbury. The iconic Broadway and screen legend was 96 years old.

Plus, A Strange Loop has announced its closing date, read the reviews for Guys and Dolls a the Kennedy Center, and more.

Rest in Peace Dame Angela Lansbury

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away at 96. Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She was the star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.. (more...)

Take a Look Back at the Career of Dame Angela Lansbury

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away at age 96. Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years. She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. Take a look back at Lansbury's career here.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady Dance to 'Wait For It' From HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, dance to 'Wait For It' from Hamilton on Dancing With the Stars. The theme of the episode was 'Disney+ Night,' in which the remaining contestants immersed themselves in songs from Disney+ titles, also including Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus 2, The Greatest Showman, The Muppets, and more.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP To Play Final Broadway Performance in January 2023

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A STRANGE LOOP will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023. Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP opened April 26, at the Lyceum Theatre. A Strange Loop was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards.. (more...)

Pierce Brosnan Shares New MAMMA MIA! 3 Update

by Michael Major

While promoting his new film, Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan revealed that he would 'be in' for a third Mamma Mia! film. Brosnan joins fellow cast members Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and Colin Firth, who have all expressed interest in taking part in a third film.. (more...)

Idina Menzel Documentary Will Premiere on Disney+

by Michael Major

The documentary, titled Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, will showacse the Tony winner's life and career leading up to her headlining concert at Madison Square Garden after a national tour. It will feature footage of Menzel onstage in Wicked and Rent, alongside interviews with her family, friends, co-stars, and creative collaborators.. (more...)

GREAT PERFORMANCES Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season With Josh Groban Concert, RICHARD III & More

by Michael Major

The season features the premiere of Great Performances: Intimate Apparel, which is available to stream now, and the premiere of Great Performances: Richard III from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park; Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show with Cyndi Lauper, Deneé Benton, and Tiler Peck; and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at the Kennedy Center

by Review Roundups

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls, is running now through October 16. The cast features Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Steven Pasquale,and Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Phillipa Soo. Read the reviews here! . (more...)

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at the New ANNIE National Tour

by BroadwayWorld TV

Leapin' Lizards! Brand new publicity photos and promotional video of the new national tour of ANNIE have just been released. Check them out here! ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production.. (more...)

