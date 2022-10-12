Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 10/12: Rest in Peace, Dame Angela Lansbury

Wake Up With BWW 10/12: Rest in Peace, Dame Angela Lansbury

Plus, A Strange Loop has announced its closing date, read the reviews for Guys and Dolls a the Kennedy Center, and more.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories: Rest in Peace Angela Lansbury. The iconic Broadway and screen legend was 96 years old.

Plus, A Strange Loop has announced its closing date, read the reviews for Guys and Dolls a the Kennedy Center, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Rest in Peace Dame Angela Lansbury

Dame Angela Lansbury Passes Away at 96
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away at 96. Lansbury made her Broadway debut in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She was the star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.. (more...)

Take a Look Back at the Career of Dame Angela Lansbury
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dame Angela Lansbury has passed away at age 96. Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years. She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. Take a look back at Lansbury's career here.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady Dance to 'Wait For It' From HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS
by Michael Major

Watch a video of Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, dance to 'Wait For It' from Hamilton on Dancing With the Stars. The theme of the episode was 'Disney+ Night,' in which the remaining contestants immersed themselves in songs from Disney+ titles, also including Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus 2, The Greatest Showman, The Muppets, and more.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP To Play Final Broadway Performance in January 2023
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical A STRANGE LOOP will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023. Michael R. Jackson's A STRANGE LOOP opened April 26, at the Lyceum Theatre. A Strange Loop was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards.. (more...)

Pierce Brosnan Shares New MAMMA MIA! 3 Update
by Michael Major

While promoting his new film, Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan revealed that he would 'be in' for a third Mamma Mia! film. Brosnan joins fellow cast members Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and Colin Firth, who have all expressed interest in taking part in a third film.. (more...)

Idina Menzel Documentary Will Premiere on Disney+
by Michael Major

The documentary, titled Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, will showacse the Tony winner's life and career leading up to her headlining concert at Madison Square Garden after a national tour. It will feature footage of Menzel onstage in Wicked and Rent, alongside interviews with her family, friends, co-stars, and creative collaborators.. (more...)

GREAT PERFORMANCES Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season With Josh Groban Concert, RICHARD III & More
by Michael Major

The season features the premiere of Great Performances: Intimate Apparel, which is available to stream now, and the premiere of Great Performances: Richard III from The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park; Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show with Cyndi Lauper, Deneé Benton, and Tiler Peck; and more.. (more...)

Review Roundup: GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at the Kennedy Center
by Review Roundups

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls, is running now through October 16. The cast features Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, Steven Pasquale,and Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Phillipa Soo. Read the reviews here! . (more...)

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at the New ANNIE National Tour
by BroadwayWorld TV

Leapin' Lizards! Brand new publicity photos and promotional video of the new national tour of ANNIE have just been released. Check them out here! ANNIE is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of "Pepper" in the Original Broadway production.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


New English Ballet Theatre and Friends Present CYCLES OF LOVE AND LOSSNew English Ballet Theatre and Friends Present CYCLES OF LOVE AND LOSS
October 12, 2022

NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE has announced special performances of their MIXED BILL at the Royal Academy of Dance Aud Jebsen Studio Theatre on November 10th and Remembrance Day, November 11th at 7.30pm. 
Late Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next MonthLate Fall Improv Class at Vivid Stage Starts Next Month
October 12, 2022

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults and teens aged 18 and up. The next session, taught by instructor Shereen Hickman, will be held Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 starting November 9. 
The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Presents Broadway's Best For Parkinson'sThe Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan Presents Broadway's Best For Parkinson's
October 12, 2022

On Wednesday, October 19, the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (MMJCCM) will present a free virtual event, Broadway's Best for Parkinson's: Using Theater and Improvisation Skills for Managing Parkinson's, which will explore how theater and improvisation can be helpful tools in managing Parkinson's.
Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!Justin Collette Will Lead BEETLEJUICE North American Tour; Principal and Featured Cast Announced!
October 12, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice will star Justin Collette as Beetlejuice, Isabella Esler as Lydia Deetz, Britney Coleman as Barbara Maitland, Will Burton as Adam Maitland, Jesse Sharp as Charles, Kate Marilley as Delia, and more.
Music as the Message: It Takes a Village! Returns Next MonthMusic as the Message: It Takes a Village! Returns Next Month
October 12, 2022

Music as the Message: It Takes a Village!, a hybrid concert experience featuring virtual and in-person performances of new and familiar songs, returns for its third season on Sunday, November 20th at 4 PM Eastern.