Pierce Brosnan Shares New MAMMA MIA! 3 Update

Brosnan played Sam Carmichael in the first two Mamma Mia! films.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Pierce Brosnan has shared a new update on a possible third Mamma Mia! film!

While promoting his new film, Black Adam, Entertainment Weekly reports that Brosnan revealed that he would "be in" for a third Mamma Mia! film.

"I'm in, too. Sure," Brosnan told ABC's Lara Spencer. "It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in."

After being asked to elaborate on potential details of the film, Brosnan, who played Sam Carmichael in the films, stated: "Yes, of course. I'm sure there's some plans."

Brosnan joins fellow cast members Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and Colin Firth, who have all expressed interest in taking part in a third film.

In 2021, the musical film's creator, Judy Craymer, confirmed plans for a Mamma Mia! 3, stating that it "has to be a trilogy" and that "everyone," including Cher, wants to come back.

The first Mamma Mia! film, based on the 1999 stage musical, premiered to huge success in 2008. Its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! was released in the summer of 2018.

Inspired by the storytelling magic of ABBA's songs, from "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me" to "Super Trouper" and "Thank You For The Music," MAMMA MIA!'s enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolds on a Greek Island paradise.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

Watch Pierce Brosnan sing "SOS" in the first Mamma Mia! film here:

