Idina Menzel Documentary Will Premiere on Disney+

A new Idina Menzel documentary is headed to Disney+ on December 9.

The documentary, titled Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, will feature never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.

The documentary was directed by Anne McCabe and will feature footage of Menzel onstage in Wicked and Rent, alongside interviews with her family, friends, co-stars, and creative collaborators. The film will also tell the story of her personal experience with in vitro fertilization.

The documentary will weave in Menzel's show-stopping performance as she conquers the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," said Menzel. "This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward."

Captured in striking intimacy and detail, "Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?" follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows on the road. The film showcases never-before-seen footage of Menzel throughout her life, from home videos of her early days as a singer at just 7 years old to her beginnings at the premiere of "Rent" the musical in 1996 to preparing for the original role of Elphaba in "Wicked" and the creation and subsequent phenomenon that was "Frozen."

A lifelong dream came true when I played Madison Square Garden. I had cameras with me on tour leading up to it and can't wait to share my story with you. #WhichWayToTheStage, a new documentary, is coming to @DisneyPlus on December 9! pic.twitter.com/MS2rC1o2Xh - Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) October 11, 2022

Idina Menzel rose to fame for her role as 'Maureen' in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as 'Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West,' in the smash musical, WICKED.

Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar® winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time. The role, which she also reprised for a subsequent remake, landed her a spot as a Disney Legend.

Menzel has also been seen in Lifetime's recent Beaches remake and in Prime Video's musical adaption of Cinderella. She can be seen in the upcoming Disenchanted on Disney+.

Menzel was previously seen on Broadway in the original production IF/THEN, for which she earned her third Tony nomination. She also starred in Michael John LaChiusa's musical SEE WHAT I WANNA SEE, directed by Ted Sperling at The Public Theater. Other Off-Broadway credits include the pre-Broadway production of RENT and THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES.