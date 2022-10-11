VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady Dance to 'Wait For It' From HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Click Here for More on Hamilton

On last night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, danced to "Wait For It" from Hamilton.

The theme of the episode was "Disney+ Night," in which the remaining contestants immersed themselves in songs from Disney+ titles, including Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus 2, The Greatest Showman, The Muppets, and more.

Brady was tied for first place with his dance, receiving a 36 out of 40. Watch the jazz dance below!

Other contestants this season include Jordin Sparks, Shangela, Selma Blair, Joseph Baena, Sam Champion, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Trevor Donovan, and Gabby Windey.

Wayne Brady played the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton in 2017. His further Broadway credits include Kinky Boots and Chicago.

Watch Wayne Brady and Witney Carson dance to "Wait For It" from Hamilton here: