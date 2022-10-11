Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More on Hamilton

VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady Dance to 'Wait For It' From HAMILTON on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights on Disney+.

Oct. 11, 2022  

On last night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, Wayne Brady and his partner, Witney Carson, danced to "Wait For It" from Hamilton.

The theme of the episode was "Disney+ Night," in which the remaining contestants immersed themselves in songs from Disney+ titles, including Mary Poppins, Hocus Pocus 2, The Greatest Showman, The Muppets, and more.

Brady was tied for first place with his dance, receiving a 36 out of 40. Watch the jazz dance below!

Other contestants this season include Jordin Sparks, Shangela, Selma Blair, Joseph Baena, Sam Champion, Charli D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Jessie James Decker, Daniel Durant, Vinny Guadagnino, Trevor Donovan, and Gabby Windey.

Wayne Brady played the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of Hamilton in 2017. His further Broadway credits include Kinky Boots and Chicago.

Watch Wayne Brady and Witney Carson dance to "Wait For It" from Hamilton here:



Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Button Set




From This Author - Michael Major


Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'How You Love Someone'
October 10, 2022

Mickey Guyton brings her celebrated vocals to her brand-new song “How You Love Someone” out today. Written by Lori McKenna, Jordyn Shellhart, and Ben West, and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” poses the questions one asks when learning the intricacies and depths of another in those early stages of love. 
Interview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to HimInterview: Raúl Castillo on AMERICAN (TELE)VISIONS Being 'Familiar' to Him
October 10, 2022

BroadwayWorld sat down with Raúl Castillo to discuss how Victor I. Cazares' american (tele)visions and its characters are 'familiar' to him, what audiences can expect from his upcoming film The Inspection, starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union, and what he looks for in future projects after thinking he was done with theatre.
Apple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short FilmApple Original Films Lands THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX, & THE HORSE Short Film
October 10, 2022

The film, featuring Mackesy’s distinctive illustrations brought to life in full color with beautiful hand-drawn animation, stars Tom Hollander (“The Night Manager”) as The Mole, Idris Elba (“Luther”) as The Fox, Golden Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne (“All Things Bright and Beautiful”) as The Horse, and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as The Boy. 
Louis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & MoreLouis Cole to Release 'Quality Over Opinion' Album Featuring Genevieve Artadi, Sam Gendel, & More
October 10, 2022

Quality Over Opinion was written, performed, and produced by Louis in his home studio with contributions from a handful of close friends, namely Genevieve Artadi (“my no.1 music collaborator”); saxophonist Sam Gendel – Cole’s friend for 17 years; pianist Chris Fishman; Nate Wood from the band Kneebody; Marlon Mackey; and guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel.
Scotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This FridayScotland's Dancing On Tables Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Colour In The Grey' This Friday
October 10, 2022

Named as one of Variety Magazine's ''10 Brits To Watch,'' the band's profile continues to rise with stints on Catfish and The Bottlemen's arena tour in 2021, numerous festival appearances, placements in ad campaigns for Schuh x Adidas and Scottish Water, and inclusion on major playlists.