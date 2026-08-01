MARILYN To Have Staged Reading Presented By The KBO Theatre Company

The KBO Theatre Company is set to present a special industry staged reading of "Marilyn" a new play by CJ Savery, adapted and directed as well as casting by award winning director/producer and playwright Angelina Kristic ("The Dealers: Part Deux").

The reading will take place on Monday, August 10th 2026 at 7pm at The Dramatists Guild Foundation at 520 8th Avenue (Between W 36th and W. 37th St) on the 24th Floor in Manhattan. This is in honor of Marilyn Monroe's 100th birthday in June.

The play based on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe details her relationships with ex husbands Joe Di Maggio, Arthur Miller, her affairs with JFK and RFK, studying at The Actors Studio in NY with Lee and Paula Strasberg, filming her last completed film "The Misfits" with John Huston and working with her trusted make-up artist Allan "Whitey" Snyder who was with her from first screen test in 1946 to her funeral make up in 1962 and the demons that plagued her short but iconic life to her tragic end. The play is produced by the multi-award nominated The KBO Theatre Company, whose founder and artistic director, Angelina Kristic who has directed and produced plays/musicals and staged readings in NY, LA, London, England and Paris, France.

The cast features Samantha Mileski (5-Time Broadway World Winner "Romeo & Juliet: A Classic Hollywood Musical"), Austin Lightning Carrothers ("Building The Wall"), Sam Guncler ("My Lord, What A Night"), John Remington ("Fun Home"), Josh Patriarco (10-Time Broadway World Winner ("Jekyll & Hyde") Barbara Bleier ("Old Friends" with Austin Pendleton), Liam Mitchell ("Prairie Coteau"), Michael Gross ("The Cry Of The Butterfly'), Charles Kennedy ("Barbour Award "Poetic Justice"), Mikelle Terson ("Richard III: A Twisted Fairytale") and Tony Noto (as Joe Di Maggio).

The staged reading is free to attend but reservations are required as seating is limited. Please RSVP to kbotheatreco@gmail.com . There will be a reception following the presentation.

"Marilyn" will also be a part of the Camden Fringe Theatre Festival in London on August 21, August 22 and August 23 at 7pm at The Audition House 129 Whitfield St, London, W1. Tickets are available at https://camdenfringe.com.

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