WICKED Outpacing MOANA 2 in Weekday Showings

As Wicked ends its third week in theaters, the movie musical continues to do well with moviegoers. In Monday through Thursday showings, Wicked is outperforming Moana 2, with Wicked amassing a $3 million gross on Thursday against Moana 2's $2.2 million, according to Deadline. This may be because children are in school during the week, and these weekday screenings are being attended by adults.

In the last week, Wicked has made $50.8 million, bringing its domestic gross to $336.5 million. Moana 2, which opened a week later, ended its third week at $310.8 million. During its opening week, Moana 2 broke box office records by becoming the biggest 5-day opening of all time, the biggest Thanksgiving debut and Thanksgiving weekend (3-day and 5-day), the biggest Thanksgiving day, and the biggest Black Friday ever. Wicked, on the other hand, has become the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opened in theaters on November 27, 2024.