Listen to the WICKED: FOR GOOD Soundtrack with Cast and Filmmaker Commentary

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A new version of the Wicked: For Good soundtrack is now available, featuring commentary by the cast and creatives behind the film. Listen to the newly released soundtrack below.

Alongside all the original musical numbers, Wicked fans can hear actors Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater talk about their approach to the songs and their performances. Also featured on selected tracks are composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz and director Jon M. Chu.

The soundtrack features all of the fan-favorite songs from Act 2 of the stage show, along with the two new songs written by songwriter Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home,” performed by Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Ariana Grande as Glinda. Other new material includes an expanded opening and a new version of "Wonderful," now featuring the character of Glinda. Find out everything that's new in the film in our guide here.

The Wicked: For Good soundtrack has been released in several variants, including a green (Elphaba) and a pink (Glinda) edition, each featuring an image of the character on the cover. Other versions include a picture disc vinyl, a standard black vinyl, a standard CD, and more. Fans can purchase a new limited edition Alternate Picture Disc vinyl of the soundtrack for the upcoming film, which features new art on the vinyl discs themselves.

Wicked: For Good hit theaters last November, grossing $150 million in North America during its opening weekend, in addition to $76 million internationally, for a global opening of $226 million. Wicked: For Good marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024. The film is now streaming on Peacock.

Listen to the soundtrack here and check out our exclusive conversation with composer John Powell and arranger Stephen Oremus.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Photo Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures