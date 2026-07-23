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Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway

See photos of Robert Downey Jr. alongside cast members Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis and more.

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Robert Downey Jr. recetly paid a visit to Ragtime on Broadway, taking photos with the company, including cast members, Lincoln Center Executive Producer Bartlett Sher and more! Check out photos!

Ragtime currently stars 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, 2026 Tony Award winner Caissie LevyBrandon UranowitzColin DonnellNichelle LewisBen Levi RossShaina TaubAnna Grace BarlowJohn Clay IIIRodd CyrusNick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren BlackmanAllison BlackwellBriana Carlson-GoodmanBen CherryJordan ChinEean Sherrod CochranBilly CohenKerry ConteRheaume CrenshawAerina DeBoerEllie FishmanJason Forbach, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker GillDavid Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina KondoBrandon LaVarMorgan MarcellJenny MolletTom NelisKent OvershownKayla PecchioniJohn RapsonMatthew ScottDeandre SevonAlyssa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan WigginsDestinee Rea will join the company in the ensemble beginning in June.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and The Cast of "Ragtime"

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Robert Downey Jr. and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Robert Downey Jr. and Lincoln Center Executive Producer Bartlett Sher

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Rodd Cyrus, Robert Downey Jr., Julie Benko and Brandon Uranowitz

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Nichelle Lewis and Robert Downey Jr.

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Robert Downey Jr. and Lincoln Center Executive Producer Bartlett Sher

Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway Image


Robert Downey Jr.

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