Photos: Robert Downey Jr. Visits RAGTIME on Broadway

Robert Downey Jr. recetly paid a visit to Ragtime on Broadway, taking photos with the company, including cast members, Lincoln Center Executive Producer Bartlett Sher and more! Check out photos!

Ragtime currently stars 2026 Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, 2026 Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington, and Ellie May Sennett.

They are joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Ben Cherry, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Aerina DeBoer, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Marina Kondo, Brandon LaVar, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Alyssa Shorte, Caleb Stallings, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins. Destinee Rea will join the company in the ensemble beginning in June.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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