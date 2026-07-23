SCHMIGADOON! Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in August

Schmigadoon! will release an original Broadway cast recording on Friday, August 21. Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre.

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul. The album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, David Chase, Cinco Paul, and Doug Besterman with Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve Spiegel, Micah Frank, and Caroline Maroney serving as Executive Producers. To pre-save the album, click HERE.

Schmigadoon! You Can’t Tame Me Corn Puddin’ The Leprechaun Song Lovers’ Spat Somewhere Love is Waiting for You The Picnic Basket Auction Enjoy the Ride Not That Kinda Gal You Done Tamed Me I’m Engaged What’s the Matter with Men? Cross That Bridge Act One Finale Entr’acte With All of Your Heart Baby Talk I Thought I Was the Only One You Done Killed Me When the Night Is Darkest Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You (Reprise) Suddenly Tribulation Melissa’s Epiphany NYC Dream Ballet You Make Me Wanna Sing How We Change Exit Music

The most Tony Award-nominated musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) features Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, Saturday Night Live alum and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming