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SCHMIGADOON! Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in August

Tracks on the album include Corn Puddin’, Schmigadoon!, The Leprechaun Song and more.

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SCHMIGADOON! Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in August

Schmigadoon! will release an original Broadway cast recording on Friday, August 21. Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will include the entire Tony Award-winning score and orchestrations. The album will be available to stream on all platforms with physical CDs available for purchase at the Nederlander Theatre. 

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), and features music and lyrics by Tony and Emmy Award winner Cinco Paul. The album is produced by Scott M. RiesettDavid ChaseCinco Paul, and Doug Besterman with Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve SpiegelMicah Frank, and Caroline Maroney serving as Executive Producers. To pre-save the album, click HERE

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Tracklist:

  1. Schmigadoon!
  2. You Can’t Tame Me
  3. Corn Puddin’
  4. The Leprechaun Song
  5. Lovers’ Spat
  6. Somewhere Love is Waiting for You
  7. The Picnic Basket Auction
  8. Enjoy the Ride
  9. Not That Kinda Gal
  10. You Done Tamed Me
  11. I’m Engaged
  12. What’s the Matter with Men?
  13. Cross That Bridge
  14. Act One Finale
  15. Entr’acte
  16. With All of Your Heart
  17. Baby Talk
  18. I Thought I Was the Only One
  19. You Done Killed Me
  20. When the Night Is Darkest
  21. Somewhere Love Is Waiting for You (Reprise)
  22. Suddenly
  23. Tribulation
  24. Melissa’s Epiphany
  25. NYC Dream Ballet
  26. You Make Me Wanna Sing
  27. How We Change
  28. Exit Music

The most Tony Award-nominated musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) features Tony Award nominees Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, Saturday Night Live alum and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny BaileyMcKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra HinesBecca PetersenBrandon BlockClyde AlvesJess LeProttoJoshua BurrageKaleigh CroninKeven QuillonKimberly ImmanuelLauralyn McclellandLyrica WoodruffMaria BriggsMiles McNicollNathan LucrezioRichard Riaz YoderShina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

Steven Malone leads the Schmigadoon! album orchestra (the Schmorchestra!), which features: Kelly Thomas, Julia Adamy, Joe Nero, Simon Kafka, Colleen Bernstein, Burt Mason, Jay Webb, Melissa Muñoz, Caroline Cassio, Elizabeth Nielsen, Rahel Lulseged, Vito Chiavuzzo, Steven Lyon, and Noelle Rueschman.

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