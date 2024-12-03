WICKED Movie Characters Join FUNKO FUSION Video Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Both Wicked and Funko fans are certain to have a thrillifying time with new downloadable content that has been added to the Funko Fusion video game.

On Tuesday, the game, which features playable versions of the collectible Pop! figures made available two new DLC Wicked packs- one featuring Glinda and Elphaba and the other with The Wizard and Madame Morrible. Each pack featuring the characters is priced at $7.99, with a bundle option also available.

Funko Fusion is a story-driven handcrafted third-person action game where users can play as characters across pop culture, including TV, movies, games, and more. Franchises include Back to the Future, Jurassic World, and The Walking Dead, among others. The Wicked movie packs are available on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch options are coming on December 6. Learn more about the game and purchase the Steam version here.

The Wicked film adaptation is in theaters now and has broken records as the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical in the U.S. The movie stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.