WICKED Expected to Hit $165M Global Opening

According to Deadline, Wicked will earn a projected $165M through Sunday, with $117M coming from the domestic box office, and $48M international, giving Wicked the biggest opening weekend globally for a film based on a Broadway show, ahead of Les Miserables ($103M).

It is also the 6th biggest opening weekend of 2024 worldwide and will advance on The Little Mermaid's $163.6M to hit the 4th biggest opening weekend ever globally for a musical.

The film is currently only out in 61 overseas markets and has not yet been released in France, China, Germany, and Japan. Internationally, it is the 6th biggest opening weekend for a musical, and the 7th biggest opening weekend ever for a musical in like-for-like markets.

In the UK, the film will reach $15M+ through Sunday. On Friday's launch in the UK and Ireland, the film hit the number 1 spot in the market, taking in $4.9M for the day on 2,250 screens. It is the second-biggest opening Friday of the Year, and Universal's 5th biggest opening Friday of all time.

Read the full article here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.