WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Jackson and Mia, Chat with Richard Ridge!

Last week, we announced the winners of season 3 of our Next on Stage competition, Jackson Perry and Mia Cherise Hall!

They stopped by to chat with Richard Ridge about the competition, the advice they received from the judges, and what comes next for them!

Watch their interview below!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

By winning our competition, Jackson and Mia will both receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a scholarship to the International College of Musical Theatre, and a $1000 donation to the charity of their choice! For Jackson, this is The Fund for College Auditions and for Mia, it's The Actors Fund.