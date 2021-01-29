Breaking: Tony Awards Will Take Place 'In Coordination with the Re-Opening of Broadway'
Voting for the Tony Awards is set to take place March 1-15.
The New York Times has reported that the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing revealed that the delayed Tony Awards ceremony will be scheduled "in coordination with the reopening of Broadway," and that the voting will take place from March 1 to March 15.
Read the full story HERE.
Around 784 voters will be able to cast their votes for the season that began in April 2019 and ended, prematurely, in February 2020. Broadway theaters had been shut down mid-March due to the pandemic, but Tony administrators decided that only shows which opened by Feb. 19 would be eligible for awards because not enough voters had seen the shows that opened later.
The nominees for best musical are Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical. The best play nominees are Grand Horizons, The Inheritance, Sea Wall/A Life, Slave Play and The Sound Inside.
The Tonys were originally scheduled to take place last June.
