When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When can we expect to celebrate Broadway's biggest night?
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdown. The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, will be different in its 74th year. One big questions remains. When will the ceremony take place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were looking to hold the event before the end of the year. Now the timeline remains unclear as a digital ceremony date has yet to be chosen.
In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Broadway League President told Julie James: "We don't have a decision date yet. Since we're not opening in March, we have more planning time."
"Our timeline has always been fluid - and the partners are working together to create the best possible Tony Awards in the tradition of the brand," a Tony Awards spokesperson told BroadwayWorld.
Find out even more about what we know so far about the 2020 Tony Awards!
