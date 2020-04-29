Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 29- with Debbie Allen, Derek Klena and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 29, 2020.
What can you watch today?
12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with Drew Gasparini. Watch here!
1:00pm- Kimberly Marable leads a Broadway Song and Story Time with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- R&H goes live with Laura Osnes and special guest Derek Klena. Watch here!
1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Rogelio Martinez. Watch here!
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Debbie Allen!
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with Motherhood Out Loud. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Emily Walton, Old Man Steve, Patricia Noonan, Staci Bono Ribbons, Marja Harmon. Watch here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
5:00pm- Kalyn West leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.
5:00pm- Humpday With Hampshire continues to benefit the Actors Fund! Watch here!
5:00pm- NYTW hosts a Fireside Chats & Afterwords NYTW Artistic Director James C. Nicola chats with musical duo Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Watch here!
6:30pm- La MaMa hosts LiveTalks: Take 5. This week features: Nadia Pinder, Sarah Mathews & Derek Smith (Bed-Stuy Strong). Moderated by Ryan Leach (La MaMa). Watch here!
6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with Christine Andreas in AND SO IT GOES....Life & Love, Lost & Found tonight at 6:30pm. Watch here!
7:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues its live series with Daniel Kahn presents "Yiddish Blues in Berlin" today at 7pm. Watch via Facebook Live here!
7:00pm- The Tank hosts Flight Simulator. The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Donizetti's Roberto Devereux (starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Elīna Garanča, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien, conducted by Maurizio Benini). Watch here!
8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the New York Drama Critics Circle Awards! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with David Korins. Watch here!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: Twelfth Night
Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Marcus sings from her living room!
Mueller & more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld Rewinds with A Catered Affair!
Spencer Glass gives a history lesson!
