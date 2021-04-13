Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, April 13- with Brenda Braxton, Ali Stroker, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 13, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

5:30 PM

Atlantic Theater Technique Tuesdays- Wrapping Up the Atlantic Technique - With the tools of Practical Aesthetics under their belts, actors can arrive at interpretations of a given text that are both personally meaningful and squarely rooted in the playwright's intentions. In this closing panel discussion, Clark, Karen, Anya and Reggie will answer all of your burning questions, providing guidance on how to successfully and consistently apply the technique in your acting choices! click here

6:00 PM

Ali Stroker & Stacy Davidowitz - In Conversation - Bookends presents In Conversation Event, short song by Ali and discussion about their new book: THE CHANCE TO FLY. Tony Award winning actress Ali Stroker graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and in addition to her roles on Broadway has starred and recurred in numerous television shows including Glee. Her work as a humanitarian includes speaking and performing around the world, helping people with and without disabilities through her message of "Making your Limitations into Opportunities." The Chance to Fly is her debut novel. Stacy Davidowitz is the author of the Camp Rolling Hills series and coauthor of Camp Rolling Hills the Musical, which continues to have productions across the country. She is also the author of the Hanazuki chapter books based on Hasbro's YouTube series. Stacy has written award-winning plays that have been produced regionally and internationally. She is a graduate of Tufts University and Columbia University, where she earned degrees in drama and acting. click here

7:00 PM

NJSO Virtual - Part of a collaboration between the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse: "Being Alive" from Company performed by Tally Sessions. click here

Jump Start: An Online Presentation of Puppetry Works-in-Progress - La MaMa 59th Season Resident Artists get a chance to showcase their puppetry works in progress as part of La MaMa's Puppet Series online activities. Six puppet artists will share an online billing including artists/companies: Tarish "Jeghetto" Pipkins, Leah Ogawa, Charlotte Lily Gaspard, Tom Lee, Rebekah Crisanta de Ybarra and Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Company - Federico Restrepo & Denise Greber Lopez. click here

USA's "PLAYING HOUSE" REUNION - Featuring series Co-creators: LENNON PARHAM ("​Bless This Mess"), JESSICA ST. CLAIR ("​The Goldbergs") with BRAD MORRIS ("​Great News"), LINDSAY SLOANE ("The Odd Couple"), ZACH WOODS ("​Silicon Valley")​. This Play-PerView exclusive event will feature a live-streamed reading followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience led by Vulture comedy contributor and host of the podcast "Good One" Jesse David Fox. Proceeds benefit Feeding America click here

SHADOW/LAND - Featuring Te'Era Coleman (9-1-1 Caller), Lizan Mitchell (Magalee), Lance E. Nichols (9-1-1 Dispatcher and Caller), Lori Elizabeth Parquet (9-1-1 Dispatcher and Caller), Sunni Patterson (Griot), and Michelle Wilson (Ruth). Tow Playwright-in-Residence and Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award winner Erika Dickerson-Despenza joins The Public's digital stage with an audio production of SHADOW/LAND, a harrowing new drama set amid the ongoing devastation of Hurricane Katrina. Ruth coaxes her mother, Magalee, to sell Shadowland, the family business and New Orleans's first air-conditioned dancehall and hotel for Black people. But as Hurricane Katrina begins her ruin, Ruth is forced to wrestle with all that she's ready to let go. Directed by Lilly Award winner Candis C. Jones, SHADOW/LAND is the first installment of a 10-play cycle traversing the Katrina diaspora in an examination of the ongoing effects of disaster, evacuation, displacement, and urban renewal rippling in and beyond New Orleans. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Iolanta / Bartók's Bluebeard's Castle Starring Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczała in Iolanta, and Nadja Michael and Mikhail Petrenko in Bluebeard's Castle, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Mariusz Treliński. From February 14, 2015. click here

8:00 PM

Flight Simulator Remote Readings - Flight Recorder Poetry brings you the Flight Simulator Remote Readings, a biweekly digital reading series, only at the Tank. Each reading features a line-up of emerging poets, with art that speaks to where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. Hosted by Mike Fracentese. Poets to be announced in advance of each show. click here

Stars in the House - Guest Host Brenda Braxton with Dustin Cross, Donna Moore, Mary Mossberg and Babs Winn! click here