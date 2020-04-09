Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, April 9- with Rob McClure, Lena Hall and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 9, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Paul Wilkins performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Dana Steingold leads Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire. Watch here!

12:00pm- A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. Watch here!

12:30pm- Nadim Naaman performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! Today's #turnitoutwithtiler guest is Laura Osnes!

2:00pm- National Theatre at Home continues with Jane Eyre, a collaboration with Bristol Old Vic, filmed by National Theatre Live at London's National Theatre. It will be available on demand until April 16. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Tovah Feldshuh, Christine Pedi and more. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Jodie Steele performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Ben Cameron will countdown his favorite dance numbers on Ben's Ten. Watch here!

3:00pm- Richard Yoder leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- La MaMa hosts Kids Online: DIY Mouse Puppet. Puppeteer Z. Briggs will help you make a mouse puppet out of felt or paper using household materials. Watch here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Courtney Reed, Elliah Heifetz, Jillian Abaya. Watch here!

7:00pm- Lena Hall will host an exclusive listening party on BroadwayWorld's Facebook page. Tune in as she hosts a debut listen to her new album, THE VILLA SATORI!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Wagner's Parsifal (starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Daniele Gatti). Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with a Spring Awakening reunion. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

ALIVE! The Zombie Musical in Concert

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Sprawl sings from her living room!

Young Sheldon cast & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Les Liaisons Dangereuses!

Gambatese sings from the vault!

