Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 22- with Marisha Wallace, Jenna Russell, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 22, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

2:00 PM

Letters Live from the Archive - Union Chapel - THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns with a LETTERS LIVE special to celebrate International Women's Day 2021. LETTERS LIVE organize live events where remarkable letters are read by a diverse array of outstanding performers in a celebration of the power of literary correspondence. This special video features standout performances from women such as Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Rose McGowan, Daisy Ridley and Caitlin Moran reading letters by women, about women and to women, to shine a light on the continued global fight for gender equality. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

3:30 PM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

4:00 PM

THE RESERVOIR - WRITTEN BY JAKE BRASCH directed by Dara Malina* featuring AJ Clauss, Gilbert Cruz*, Michael Cullen*, Dawn Evans*, Susan Shaloub Larkin, Carolyn Mignini*, & Martin Shakar* A lost, queer, neurotic mess of a twenty-something moves home to get sober. Struggling with memory loss, he finds unlikely allies in his four unpredictable grandparents. click here

6:30 PM

Visible Ink-Act One - Visible Ink, Memorial Sloan Kettering's writing therapy program, has two upcoming virtual performances. Performers from Hamilton, Company, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Carmen Jones and more will bring MSK patients' stories to life with pieces range from poignant to humorous. click here

7:00 PM

New City's 2021 Love 'N Courage - The program will also include performances by stars and Downtown luminaries, addresses by elected officials, a performance by students in the theater's cultural arts program and highlights from the theater's "Open 'Tho Shut" weekly walk-by theater series, which will have played for 20 weeks by the date of the gala. click here

Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards - The enduring legacy of one of America's most decorated composers has been the basis for launching the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards, aimed at recognizing and enabling the next generation of music composition talent. It was shortly after graduating from Queens College-a founding partner of the awards-in 1967, that Hamlisch produced his first of more than 40 motion picture musical scores. click here

Celebrating Sondheim - Another chance to see the acclaimed concert Celebrating Sondheim. This dazzling cornucopia of music and song - originally staged last autumn to celebrate the musical legend's 90th birthday year - sees CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans joined on the Festival Theatre stage by stars from the West End to perform numbers from some of Sondheim's major and lesser-known works. This encore streaming is broadcast on the composer's 91st birthday. Gabrielle Brooks wowed audiences at CFT's Concert in the Park and has also appeared in The Wizard of Oz, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and The Book of Mormon. Clive Rowe was last seen in Chichester in Me and My Girl and before that, Kiss Me Kate; he won an Olivier Award for Guys and Dolls at The National Theatre. Jenna Russell starred opposite Daniel Evans in Sunday in the Park with George in London and on Broadway, for which they both won Olivier Awards and were nominated for Tonys. Jenna's recent musical credits include The Bridges of Madison County and Fun Home. Daniel also won an Olivier Award for Merrily We Roll Along in the West End. Hannah Waddingham returns to Chichester following Kiss Me, Kate (2012), which transferred to London and for which she received an Olivier nomination. Her West End musical credits also include A Little Night Music (Olivier nomination) and Into The Woods. This event can be viewed in a web browser, via Google Chromecast, on Apple or Android TVs and on Amazon Fire TV. Tickets from £10. click here

York Show (+Tell!): A Taste of Things to Come Reunion - It's the 1950s. The beginning of rock n' roll. The racial barrier has begun to crack. The Korean War is over, and the Cold War has begun. Ronald Reagan is a model for Lifebuoy Soap and Rock Hudson is "the World's Most Eligible Bachelor." And women are getting antsy. Smack dab in the middle of America, in Winnetka, IL, four friends gather for a weekly Betty Crocker cooking contest, imagining how the prizes might change their lives. Usually, it's LIFE Magazine that's read cover to cover in between mixing, sifting, and chopping. However, a different kind of reading material arrives, and shocked (but inspired) by the Kinsey Report, their lives take an interesting set of turns. In an age that believes that the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, they will discover that the way to a woman's heart is through her best friends. York's James Morgan, Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre, and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by creative team members Lorin Latarro (director), Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin (book, lyrics, music), Gillian Berkowitz (music director), and Staci Levine (producer), and cast members Paige Faure, Allison Guinn, and Autumn Hurlbert. click here

Live at the Lortel- Mary E. Hodges - Mary E. Hodges is a part of the twelve-time TONY®-nominated Slave Play Broadway team as the Assistant Director to Robert O'Hara, written by Jeremy O. Harris. She was also a part of Slave Play when it made its New York premiere at New York Theatre Workshop. She has appeared in numerous acting roles on stage and screen including: Law & Order: SVU, The Enemy Within (Netflix), It's Bruno (Hulu). Currently she is the Co-President of the League for Professional Theatre Women. click here

Poetic Reflections: Home and Sense of Place - A Film Installation from The Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation. Home and Sense of Place explores the idea of home, the experience of migration, and the importance of place through seven poems by W. B. Yeats, Selina Nwulu, J. M. Synge, Denice Frohman, Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Seamus Heaney, and Kayo Chingonyi. click here

Poetry Electric: Avenue DJs and Poets - By The Lower Eastside Girls Club. An evening of poems, spoken word, and stories written and presented by the amazing members of the LES Girls Club. Let them take you on a journey of the issues they face and embrace. Gun violence, social injustice, Women's Rights, Black Lives Matter, prison reform, LGBTQ acceptance... They will spin some tunes and mix some words creating a powerful message. www.girlsclub.org // @girlsclubny click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

7:30 PM

GALATEA by MJ Kaufman - Presented in collaboration with WP THEATER Featuring Ty Defoe, Jo Lampert, Eve Lindley, Aneesh Shesh, Futaba Shioda, and TL Thompson, Galatea is a trans love story set against the backdrop of a climate crisis. Loosely based on John Lyly's 1585 play Gallathea, MJ Kaufman's new play tells the story of two young women from a village threatened with flooding who escape to the nearby woods disguised as boys and fall in love. a?? Presented in collaboration with WP THEATER, Galatea is written by WP Playwrights Lab Alum MJ Kaufman (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, How to Live on Earth), and directed by Will Davis (India Pale Ale, Men on Boats). The cast includes Grammy Award-winner Ty Defoe, Jo Lampert (Hundred Days, Joan of Arc), Eve Lindley (AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere), Aneesh Sheth (Netflix's Jessica Jones), Futaba Shioda (Rent 20th Anniversary tour),and TL Thompson (Is This a Room). a?? click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice Starring Danielle De Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. Production by Mark Morris. From January 24, 2009. click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. Guests this week include Jason Kravits, Denise Reis, Jared Wayne Gladley, Joshua Colley, and Dee Roscioli with Ben Clark. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here