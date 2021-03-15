Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 15- with Patrick Page, Jordan Barbour, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 15, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

2:00 PM

Letters Live from the Archive: Freemasons' Hall - THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns with a LETTERS LIVE special to celebrate International Women's Day 2021. LETTERS LIVE organize live events where remarkable letters are read by a diverse array of outstanding performers in a celebration of the power of literary correspondence. This special video features standout performances from women such as Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Rose McGowan, Daisy Ridley and Caitlin Moran reading letters by women, about women and to women, to shine a light on the continued global fight for gender equality. click here

3:00 PM

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

7:00 PM

Experiments: Three Ring Circus - James Banks, his wife, and his mistress host James' daughter, her boyfriend, and James' soon to be brother-in-law for a family dinner. A riotous night of misinterpretation and near misses ends up outing love in the most farcical of ways ultimately leading to a very unexpected proposal. Three Ring Circus is a farce with bite which explores interracial relationships in our modern America. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Shakespeare@ Home- Julius Caesar- Episode 4 - Presented in four weekly episodes, Julius Caesar is one of Shakespeare's best known and most oft-quoted plays, chronicling the political and moral crisis of Brutus and his fellow conspirators as they plot to murder Caesar to prevent a dictatorship. First performed in 1599, this timeless play examines the razor-thin line between power and corruption, duty and ambition, and the perils of a state divided. The distinguished cast features acclaimed talent from Broadway, London's West End and the New York stage. In addition to Tony Nominee Patrick Page (Hadestown), Julius Caesar also stars Jordan Barbour (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Brutus Sky Lakota Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen) as Lucius, Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor) as Cassius, Jamie Ballard (title role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child UK) as Mark Antony and James Howard (Harry Potter and Cursed Child UK). Howard played Draco Malfoy to Ballard's Harry Potter in the West End production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, prior to the shutdown. click here

Live at the Lortel- Liz McCann - In a spectacular theater career that has lasted almost 60 years, legendary producer Liz McCann has amassed 10 TONYs and numerous other awards. McCann has produced an array of hits, including The Elephant Man, Copenhagen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? As a supporter of producing edgier theater works than others, McCann was noted for having produced Edward Albee's Broadway plays for over 20 years. click here

31st Annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre - The 2021 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to lyricist Benjamin Scheuer. The Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to librettists Melissa Li and Kit Yan. Free and open to the public, this year's awards will feature musical performances from this year's recipients and will be hosted by Tony Award winners and Kleban Foundation board members Richard Maltby Jr. and Maury Yeston. click here

7:30 PM

Woodwind and Brass: UNCSA Ensembles in Concert - Emerging Artist Series Woodwind and brass student ensembles coached by the UNCSA faculty will be featured in a varied program. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann Starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Kate Lindsey, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held, conducted by James Levine. Production by Bartlett Sher. From December 19, 2009. click here

GALLATHEA - Featuring Olivia Rose Baressi, Jason O'Connell, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Zo Tipp, and more First performed in 1588, John Lyly's Gallathea is a queer love story set inside the landscape of classical myth. In order to avoid becoming dinner for a sea monster, Gallathea and Phillida are sent into the forest dressed as boys. Meanwhile, three shipwrecked brothers set out to seek their fortunes, Cupid stirs up his usual trouble, nymphs fall for mortals, and Neptune-God of the Sea-waits to make his move. This playful pastoral of love, desire, and finding yourself is an affirmation of identity-joyfully reclaimed for 2021. ​ click here

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here